10 Nigerian songs that celebrate mothers

Mothers are the unsung heroes of our lives. Their selfless love, unwavering support, and unconditional sacrifices make them truly special.

With gentle hands, they guide us through life's journey, nurturing our dreams and soothing our fears.

Their patience, kindness, and generosity inspire us to become better versions of ourselves.

Mothers deserve our deepest gratitude and admiration as the glue that holds families together.

They embody love, care, and devotion – a treasure to cherish and celebrate every day.

As we mark Mother's Day, here are 10 songs that celebrate their invaluable contributions to society.

1. Prince Nico Mbarga - Sweet Mother

This is one of the biggest songs in the world which has sold more copies than The Beatles 'Let Me Hold Your Hand'.



This classic record celebrates Mothers and their selfless role in the lives of their children.

2. Asa - So Beautiful

When Asa broke onto the scene in 2006 with her eponymously named album, one of the songs that resonated with listeners was 'So Beautiful,' a record in which he extolled the dutifulness and celestial beauty of mothers.

3. Buga - Mummy

This song remains a regular in Nigerian parties as it soundtracks the celebration of mothers and the joy they bring to the lives of all those around them.

4. Simi - Woman

In this record, Nigerian award-winning songstress Simi highlights the many amazing sides of a woman while reaching an emphatic conclusion that "Nobody be like woman."

5. Wizkid - Mummy Mi

Even megastars take the time to recall the role their mothers play in their success. In this record, Wizkid celebrates his mom and her invaluable contributions to his life.

6. Davido - Wonder Woman

Nigerian Women have achieved notable feats across different walks of life, and this record by Davido is dedicated to celebrating their accomplishments.

7. Tekno - Woman

This Highlife record captures the message of gender and equity and social justice by echoing the sentiments that a woman's place is beyond the walls of a kitchen.

8. Adekunle Gold - Mama

On this record, Adekunle Gold praises his mother for her selfless role in shaping him to become the man he's.

This is a heartwarming record that reminds us of the invaluable contributions of mothers in shaping successful humans.

9. D'banj - Iya Mi O

On this song, D'banj takes time in his defining debut album to celebrate his mother's support in assisting in wavering life's storms.

10. Flavour feat Chidinma - Mama