You should watch these Stand-Up Comedy specials on Netflix

Offering a diverse range of comedians who will make you laugh till you choke, Netflix has lots of stand-up comedies for you.

Standup comedy is more than just jokes; it’s an art form that blends humour, vulnerability, and personal experiences to connect with audiences on a deeper level. From comedy icons like Dave Chappelle and Ali Wong to rising stars delivering breakout performances, there’s no shortage of options for a laugh-filled evening.

So, whether you’re into sharp social commentary, hilarious storytelling, or outrageous antics, there’s something here for you.

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Dave Chappelle is a household name in standup comedy, and The Closer is another example of why he’s considered one of the greatest. With his trademark wit and provocative humour, Chappelle touches on pressing social issues while keeping you entertained. His storytelling is so seamless you’ll feel like you’re chatting with a funny friend who also happens to be a genius.

Ali Wong: Baby Cobra

Ali Wong’s Baby Cobra is a comedy masterpiece, performed while she was seven months pregnant. Her unique perspective on relationships, motherhood, and career ambitions is as empowering as it is hilarious. It’s cheeky, bold, and unapologetically real; a must-watch for fans of smart, fearless humour.

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia

Trevor Noah’s blend of observational humour and personal anecdotes shines in Son of Patricia. From hilarious insights into his multicultural upbringing to witty takes on American culture and politics, Noah delivers a well-rounded special full of laughs and thought-provoking moments.

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis

Navigating your twenties is a wild ride, and Taylor Tomlinson captures it all in Quarter-Life Crisis. Her sharp wit and self-deprecating humour will resonate with anyone figuring out adulthood one awkward moment at a time. Millennials and Gen Z; this one’s for you!

Kevin Hart: Irresponsible

Now this is a classic. Kevin Hart’s Irresponsible showcases his ability to find humour in his personal life. From fatherhood mishaps to relationship blunders, Hart’s self-awareness and charisma turn everyday scenarios into laugh-out-loud moments.

Katt Williams: Woke Foke