What the Headies’ soundtrack award means for Nollywood

The Headies Awards have introduced a new category, Soundtrack of the Year to recognise and honour Nollywood.
For years, Nollywood has thrived on compelling storytelling, vibrant cinematography, and star-studded performances, but one crucial element often overlooked is its music.
Soundtracks have played a vital role in shaping the emotions and atmosphere of Nigerian films, yet they’ve rarely received the industry recognition they deserve—until now.
With the introduction of the Soundtrack of the Year category at the 17th Headies Awards, Nollywood is finally seeing its film music composers, artists, and producers earn their moment in the spotlight.
This move not only bridges the gap between Nigeria’s booming music industry and its film sector but also sets a new standard for how soundtracks are integrated into Nollywood films.
In this article, we explore what this inclusion means for Nollywood, how it could transform the industry, and why this category is a major step forward for both Nigerian cinema and its globally celebrated music scene.
1. Increased recognition for film composers and music artists
For a long time, Nollywood’s music contributors; composers, music directors, and artists have not received the same level of industry acknowledgement as their counterparts in mainstream afrobeats.
This category now provides a prestigious platform to celebrate their contributions, encouraging more collaborations between filmmakers and musicians.
2. A stronger bridge between Nollywood and the Nigerian music industry
Nigeria’s music industry has already gained global acclaim, with afrobeats dominating international charts and awards like the Grammys. A few weeks ago, Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson had taken to his X page to express his observation on the growing divide between the music industry and Nollywood, stating that the industry yearns for support.
By integrating a major music award into Nollywood’s ecosystem, this category strengthens the synergy between both industries, leading to more intentional and high-quality soundtracks for films.
READ ALSO: Headies 2025 introduces ‘Soundtrack of the Year’ category, honouring music in Nollywood films
3. Higher production standards for Nollywood soundtracks
With a major award now recognizing film music, Nollywood filmmakers may invest more in original scores and licensed tracks rather than relying on generic background music.
This shift could elevate the overall sound design in Nollywood films, making them more immersive and competitive on the global stage.
4. Boosting commercial opportunities for film music
With official recognition, original soundtracks (OSTs) from Nollywood films could see increased commercial success, just like Hollywood and Bollywood soundtracks.
Music from films could chart on streaming platforms, get radio airplay, and even inspire live performances or concerts based on movie soundtracks.
5. Greater appeal for Nollywood among global audiences
Music plays a huge role in making films resonate emotionally with audiences. By prioritizing soundtracks, Nollywood can enhance its storytelling depth, making its films more appealing to both local and international viewers.
This move aligns with the global success of film soundtracks, as seen in Hollywood’s Black Panther (All the Stars by Kendrick Lamar and SZA) and Bollywood’s rich musical tradition.