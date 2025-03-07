What the Headies’ soundtrack award means for Nollywood

The Headies Awards have introduced a new category, Soundtrack of the Year to recognise and honour Nollywood.

For years, Nollywood has thrived on compelling storytelling, vibrant cinematography, and star-studded performances, but one crucial element often overlooked is its music.

Soundtracks have played a vital role in shaping the emotions and atmosphere of Nigerian films, yet they’ve rarely received the industry recognition they deserve—until now.

With the introduction of the Soundtrack of the Year category at the 17th Headies Awards, Nollywood is finally seeing its film music composers, artists, and producers earn their moment in the spotlight.

This move not only bridges the gap between Nigeria’s booming music industry and its film sector but also sets a new standard for how soundtracks are integrated into Nollywood films.

In this article, we explore what this inclusion means for Nollywood, how it could transform the industry, and why this category is a major step forward for both Nigerian cinema and its globally celebrated music scene.