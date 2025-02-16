Timini Egbuson accuses Nigerian musicians of not supporting Nollywood

Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson has called out Nigerian musicians for not supporting their counterparts in the movie industry.

The award-winning actor, whose latest movie, Reel Love is still in the cinemas explained that while Nollywood actors support the music industry, the musicians are in the habit of not returning the favour.

Timini took to X to share his sentiment, ending it by suggesting he is not ready to have a full blown conversation on the topic at the moment.

He wrote, “Really wish musicians supported Nollywood the way we support their music but that’s a conversation for another day.”

Timini’s Reel Love which hit cinemas on Valentine’s Day got off to a great start as it grossed N40.5 million on its opening day, making it the second-highest Nollywood debut ever.

Data from the Nigerian box office shows that Timini’s first project as an executive producer trails only Funke Akindele’s Everybody Loves Jenifa, which earned N46.3 million on its first day (December 13, 2024).

Initial estimates projected N14-16 million as Reel Love’s opening-day earnings. The figure was later adjusted to N20-25 million, then revised again to N30 million.

However, the final tally of N40.5 million far exceeded expectations, marking a significant milestone for the film.

While the three-day opening weekend is expected to bring in even higher numbers, bolstered by Valentine’s Day attendance, the figures indicate a front-loaded performance.

The film’s strong early sales highlight its broad appeal among audiences seeking romance-driven stories.