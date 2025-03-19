Timini Egbuson’s most memorable performances

Timini Egbuson has built a reputation as Nollywood’s ultimate heartthrob, often playing the spoiled rich kid or the smooth-talking playboy.

While some critics argue that he leans too heavily on these tropes, there’s no denying that Timini has delivered some truly compelling performances over the years. From romantic dramas to horror anthologies, he has shown that he’s more than just a pretty face. Let's take a deep dive into some of his best performances, ranked. 1. Breaded Life (2021) Timini shines in Breaded Life , a comedy-drama directed by Biodun Stephen . Here, he plays Summy Cole, a trust-fund baby who is forced to navigate the harsh realities of life after a mysterious event erases his existence from the minds of everyone he knows. His chemistry with Bimbo Ademoye , who plays a bread hawker who takes him under her wing, is effortlessly engaging. Timini brings the perfect mix of humour, arrogance, and emotional depth, making his character’s transformation from an entitled brat to a humbled man feel genuinely earned. His performance is the heart of this film, making it one of his finest roles to date.

2. Elevator Baby (2019) If Breaded Life proved Timini could be a lovable rogue, Elevator Baby showed he had serious dramatic chops. He plays Dare, a brash and self-absorbed young man who finds himself trapped in an elevator with a heavily pregnant woman (played by Toyin Abraham ). With nowhere to run, he’s forced to confront his worst tendencies while assisting in a high-stakes childbirth scenario. This film showcases his ability to handle both comedy and intense drama in a confined space, making every scene feel alive. His performance was so strong that it won him the 2020 AMVCA for Best Actor.

3. A Tribe Called Judah (2023) Timini takes on a more layered role in A Tribe Called Judah , Funke Akindele’ s box office smash. Playing Pere, one of five sons of a struggling single mother, he brings a mix of intensity and vulnerability to the screen. Pere is a street-smart hustler with sticky fingers, but when his mother (played by Akindele) falls critically ill, he joins his brothers in pulling off a desperate heist to save her. While his role shares similarities with Tobi Makinde’s Shina, Timini still manages to hold his own, delivering a solid performance filled with both grit and heart.

Timini steps out of his usual playboy archetype for a brief but haunting role in Suffer the Witch, one of the segments in the Juju Stories anthology. He plays Ikenna, a campus bad boy who unknowingly gets entangled in a supernatural love triangle. His portrayal of a man caught between two eerily possessive women adds an unsettling layer to the horror film. The eerie atmosphere and psychological tension make this one of his more unique performances. Even in a supporting role, he manages to leave a strong impression.

5. Dwindle (2021) In Dwindle , Timini embraces the chaotic energy of a Nollywood action-comedy, playing Ikenna, a small-time hustler who finds himself caught up in a whirlwind of criminal mishaps. The film thrives on fast-paced storytelling and comedic mayhem, and Egbuson thrives right along with it. His performance is entertaining, proving that he can carry an ensemble comedy just as well as he does a romance or drama.

6. Superstar (2021) Here, Timini plays an aspiring filmmaker caught in the whirlwind of fame and romance. While not his most challenging role, he delivers a charismatic performance that adds depth to the film’s exploration of the Nollywood industry. His chemistry with Nancy Isime keeps things interesting, even when the script leans into clichés.

7. The Order of Things (2022) A lighthearted rom-com with an amusing premise, The Order of Things sees Timini playing a man whose younger brother gets engaged before him, prompting his mother to demand he find a wife ASAP. While the film itself leans on formulaic comedy, Timini’s effortless charm carries it, proving once again why he’s Nollywood’s go-to leading man for romance. Other projects include: Shuga (MTV Base Series) – The role that introduced him to many, playing Tobi, a young man navigating relationships and adulthood.

Symphony (2022) – A music-themed drama where he brings his signature flair.

Introducing the Kujus (2020) – A fun, family-oriented film where Timini plays an ambitious but comical young man.