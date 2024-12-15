Bimbo Ademoye reveals her favorite thing about Christmas, says touching prayer for her dad

Getting right into the Christmas spirit quite early, Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye, revealed her favourite thing about Christmas.

In addition to this, she also said very touching and emotional prayers for her father, underscoring how important he is to her as she has consistently shown in public.

Sharing a picture of herself and her father on her Instagram page, the actress described him as her safe place.

She went on to reveal that her father would always tell her that no matter what happens outside, she should know she can always come home. Bimbo disclosed that she used those words in a movie recently, and for some reason, it hit differently.

Speaking about her fondness for Christmas, Bimbo explained that there is a whole world of difference between a home and a house and her favorite thing about December is going home to her Daddy and spending Christmas with him.

She added that having all her siblings come home for Christmas as well is the icing on the cake.

The actress seized the opportunity to pray to God for her father, asking that the big man upstairs keeps him alive as he’s old and gray, acknowledging that there’s a lot she still has to do for him. She wrote,

‘My Safe place.’ My Dad would always say ‘No matter what happens Outside, know that you can ALWAYS come home’. I used those words in a movie recently, and for some reason, it hit differently.



There’s a whole difference between A home and A house. My favorite thing about December is going home to my daddy and spending Christmas with him. Having all my siblings come home as well is the icing on the cake.



Dear God, pls keep my daddy as he’s old and gray, ki iku ma pa daddy mi. There’s a lot I still have to do for him. Who else is excited about going home this Christmas?

The actress has never hidden her love and affection for her dad. In June, she showered him with heartfelt tributes as he celebrated his birthday.