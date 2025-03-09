This is why you should watch Tyler Perry’s ‘Beauty in Black’ Part 2

We watched the second part of Tyler Perry’s series, Beauty in Black season 1 and here is why you need to watch it too.
If you have a knack for DRAMAAAAA and haven’t seen Beauty in Black, you should consider seeing it RIGHT NOW!
If you have seen the series, I have a question: don’t you just love how Kimmie evolved? Boy, was I invested!
Just a quick summary, Beauty in Black Black Part 2 continues the dramatic narrative introduced in the first instalment. It follows the life of Kimmie, portrayed by Taylor Polidore Williams, a young woman striving to escape her life as a stripper by pursuing a career in cosmetology.
Her aspirations lead her to cross paths with the Bellaries. As their worlds intertwine, the series unravels themes of ambition, power, and the dark underbelly of the beauty industry.
The storyline intensifies as Kimmie becomes entangled with the Bellarie family's secrets, exposing a devious trafficking scheme that challenges her resilience and determination.
Here are a few reasons to watch Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black.
Complex Characters
You never know how complex characters can be until you see this series. Girl, these guys will have you rooting for them one minute and the next, you’re struggling to pick your jaw from the floor.
You go from wow, I love her to, what the heck did she do that for? They are not particularly frightening but you never know what silly move they’ll pull next.
Kimmie's journey is a standout for me. She goes from the fringes of society to the heart of a powerful family business. Now ain’t that spicy?
Exploration of Social Issues
This show addresses crucial topics like socioeconomic disparities, the exploitation within the beauty industry, and the struggles of women in challenging spaces.
With Mallory, we see a devious bitch at first, but as the story progresses we kinda see why she’s committed to covering the ills of her family business. She’s committed to getting rid of anything that will “daint” the perfectly curated image of the Bellaries.
High Production Quality
Let’s take a break from the story a little bit and talk about the production quality. Meticulous attention to set design; check. Costumes; check. Cinematography; check. All of these create an immersive viewing experience. Don’t sleep on this series.
Strong Performances
These guys know their onions. They not only deliver a great performance, they are all unforgettable. Their portrayals add depth and authenticity to their characters.
They embodied their roles so well, that you could forget it was a movie. Every expression, every gesture, and every line delivered is intentional, pulling you deeper into the story. You don’t just watch them; you experience them.
Where to watch: Netflix.