This is why you should watch Tyler Perry’s ‘Beauty in Black’ Part 2

We watched the second part of Tyler Perry’s series, Beauty in Black season 1 and here is why you need to watch it too.

If you have a knack for DRAMAAAAA and haven’t seen Beauty in Black , you should consider seeing it RIGHT NOW!

If you have seen the series, I have a question: don’t you just love how Kimmie evolved? Boy, was I invested!

Just a quick summary, Beauty in Black Black Part 2 continues the dramatic narrative introduced in the first instalment. It follows the life of Kimmie, portrayed by Taylor Polidore Williams, a young woman striving to escape her life as a stripper by pursuing a career in cosmetology.

Her aspirations lead her to cross paths with the Bellaries. As their worlds intertwine, the series unravels themes of ambition, power, and the dark underbelly of the beauty industry.

The storyline intensifies as Kimmie becomes entangled with the Bellarie family's secrets, exposing a devious trafficking scheme that challenges her resilience and determination.

Here are a few reasons to watch Tyler Perry ’s Beauty in Black.

Complex Characters