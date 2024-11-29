These Tyler Perry movies are streaming on Netflix today

If there’s one name that’s been serving drama, humour, and good old-fashioned, "Oh no, she didn’t!" moments for decades, it’s Tyler Perry.

From the sassy wisdom of Madea to heart-wrenching tales of redemption, Perry’s movies have a way of pulling at your heartstrings while also leaving you in stitches.

Netflix has got you covered with a buffet of Tyler Perry classics you can stream right now. Whether you’re in the mood for a family reunion gone hilariously wrong, a love story that makes you question your own life choices or a powerful drama that leaves you deep in thought, there’s a Perry production for you.

These movies are perfect for every mood. Having a bad day? Watch Madea shut someone down with a one-liner. Feeling introspective? Dive into one of his heartfelt dramas. Wondering why you’re still single? Yeah, he’s got a movie for that, too.

So, clear your schedule, and let’s dive into the Tyler Perry movies you can binge today.

A Madea Homecoming

Who doesn’t love Madea? She’s loud, sassy, and always ready with advice you didn’t ask for but secretly needed. In A Madea Homecoming, she returned more chaotic than ever, turning a family reunion into a laugh fest. The gun-toting granny and truth-telling icon stormed her home with a lot of drama as her great-grandson’s college graduation was underway. The film stars Tyler Perry Cassi Davis-Patton, David Mann, Tamela Mann, Gabrielle Dennis, Brandon Black, Isha Blaaker, Candace Maxwell, Geneva Maccarone, Jennifer Gibney, Amani Atkinson, and Brendan O’Carrol.

Mea Culpa

Secrets, manipulation, with an even distribution of seduction and flaming romance. This erotic thriller follows a defence lawyer entangled with a cunning client. After taking on the case of an artist/client who is accused of murdering his girlfriend, things begin to fall apart. Mea Culpa features Kelly Rowland, Trevante Rhodes, Nick Sagar, Sean Sagar, Ron Reaco Lee and Shannon Thornton.

A Jazzman’s Blues

Relationships are hard, and this movie proves it. A Jazzman’s Blues serves drama and emotional roller coasters. It’s messy, it’s relatable. Set in the 1940s, this coming-of-age drama follows a young couple who have to navigate their forbidden romance. The film features Joshua Boone, Amirah Vann, Solea Pfeiffer, Austin Scott, Ryan Eggold, Milauna Jackson, Brent Antonello, Brad Benedict Kario Marcel, and Lana Young.

A Fall From Grace