These women are dominating the December lineup ready to bring the heat to our screens

Cue the opening credits because this December, Nollywood’s queens are here to serve drama, laughter, and tears.

Forget the Christmas trees; the real gifts this year are the films hitting our screens, courtesy of four powerhouse female filmmakers: Funke Akindele, Jade Osiberu, Toyin Abraham, and Mercy Aigbe. These incredible women aren’t just sprinkling holiday magic, they’re dousing it with star power, stellar storytelling, and, of course, an incredible cast line-up.

These incredible women are flipping the script in an industry that hasn’t always celebrated female directors. By dominating the December lineup, they’re proving that women aren’t just adding to Nollywood, they’re shaping its future. And honestly, we’re here for it.

So, grab your popcorn, cancel your plans (unless they involve watching these movies), and prepare to binge like it’s your birthright.

Now, let’s dive into what these amazing ladies are cooking up for us this festive season!

Funke Akindele –Everybody Loves Jenifa (December 13)

It wouldn’t be a true Nollywood Christmas without Funke Akindele sprinkling her signature humour all over it! In Everybody Loves Jenifa, Funke brings back everyone’s favourite lovable but chaotic character, Jenifa. This is the ultimate feel-good movie for those looking to laugh until their sides hurt. The film will see the return of fan favourites like Falz, Omotunde ‘Lolo’ Adebowale-David, and Olayode Juliana, along with new faces such as Chimezie Imo, Layi Wasabi, Bisola Aiyeola, Jackie Appiah, and Omowunmi Dada.

Mercy Aigbe – Thin Line (December 13)

Following last year’s holiday film, Ada Omo Daddy, Mercy Aigbe is returning to keep the festive excitement alive with her latest project Thin Line. Thin Line has a powerhouse team behind it. With Kazim Adeoti as the executive producer, and Mercy herself as the producer, the film is set to bring all the drama and thrills. Directed by Akay Mason, Thin Line has an all-star lineup including Iyabo Ojo, Olaiya Igwe, The Cute Abiola, Jaiye Kuti, Adeniyi Johnson, Olu ‘Deno Adebamowo, Yvonne Jegede, Uche Montana, Prisma James, Itele d Icon, Akintunde Yusuf, Martins Ogbebor, Uzor Arukwe, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, Daniella Peters, and Motilola Akinlami.

Jade Osiberu - Christmas in Lagos (December 20)

Jade Osiberu, the queen of heartfelt drama (Gangs of Lagos, anyone?), is back with a romantic holiday story that will make you believe in love again—or at least give you serious holiday FOMO if you’re single. She earlier announced her comeback movie set to debut on Prime Video this December. Christmas in Lagos follows the story of Fiyin, who is heartbroken and convinced that her best friend, Elo, is her true love. However, Elo returns from New York with plans to propose to his secret girlfriend, Yagazie. Meanwhile, Gbemi faces a tough choice between her current boyfriend and an old flame. Additionally, Ivie, a Londoner who comes back to Lagos for an unforgettable December, unexpectedly finds love. It features a stellar cast including Teniola Aladese, Shalom C. Obiago, Rayxia Ojo, Shaffy Bello, Richard Mofe Damijo, Wale Ojo, Ladipoe, Ayra Starr, and Adekunle Gold.

Toyin Abraham - Alakada: Bad and Boujee (December 20)