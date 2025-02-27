The Rising Cost of Entertainment: What DSTV, GOTV, and Netflix price hikes mean for Nigerians

If you live in Nigeria, you’re no stranger to price hikes. From groceries to electricity and even transportation, inflation continues to eat deep into our wallets. Now, entertainment; one of the few escapes from the stress of daily life, is becoming more expensive too.

Multichoice, the parent company of DSTV and GOTV, recently announced yet another increase in subscription fees . This isn’t new; over the years, Nigerians have seen constant upward adjustments in DSTV and GOTV prices. But this time, it stings more, given the current economic situation. Adding to the frustration, Netflix, one of the biggest streaming platforms globally; has also increased its subscription fees twice within a few months. For many Nigerians who rely on streaming services for convenience and variety, this raises a crucial question: Is entertainment becoming a luxury in Nigeria?

The Price vs. Value Debate When people pay for a service, they expect value in return. DSTV has long been criticized for showing repetitive content, yet they justify their price increases with claims of improved services. Netflix, on the other hand, continues to offer a vast library of content, but with its recent crackdown on password sharing and frequent fee hikes, some users are reconsidering whether it’s worth keeping. With more price increases across these platforms, one of two things will happen: Nigerians will prioritise affordability over brand loyalty. This means more people will explore alternative, cheaper options, including illegal streaming sites, cheaper local platforms, or even completely opting out of subscriptions. Only the wealthy will afford premium entertainment. The average Nigerian is already struggling with essentials like food, fuel, and electricity. Spending a significant amount on DSTV, GOTV, or Netflix will become secondary.

The shift towards streaming and illegal alternatives Over the past few years, streaming has gained popularity in Nigeria, with more people choosing platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and Showmax over traditional cable TV. However, the high cost of mobile data remains a major challenge. While some may still consider Netflix a good investment, others might opt for more budget-friendly services or even pirate content via Telegram, illegal streaming sites, or free-to-air satellite decoders. Let’s be honest: piracy isn’t a new thing in Nigeria. With entertainment costs going up, it’s likely to become even more widespread. DSTV has long complained about signal piracy, but this increase in fees may drive more people towards "alternative means".