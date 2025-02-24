Pulse logo
FULL LIST: MultiChoice raises DStv, GOtv prices again

24 February 2025 at 16:44
The headquarters of MultiChoice Group Ltd. in Randburg, South Africa, on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. [Getty Images]
  • Segun Adeyemi

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced yet another price increase for its DStv and GOtv packages, with the new rates set to take effect from 1 March 2025.

The company, in a statement to customers on Monday, February 24, attributed the hike to rising operational costs, including the depreciation of the naira and inflation.

“Dear Customer, please note that effective 1 March 2025, there will be a price adjustment on all DStv packages,” the company said, adding that the move was necessary to “continue to offer world-class homegrown and international content, delivered through the best technology.”

This latest price review comes nearly a year after MultiChoice last adjusted its subscription rates, and the increase affects all bouquets.

For DStv subscribers, the Compact package will now cost ₦19,000, up from ₦15,700, while Compact Plus jumps to ₦30,000.

The Premium plan will rise to ₦44,500. GOtv users are not left out, as the GOtv Smallie plan will now go for ₦3,900, up from ₦3,600, while GOtv Plus increases to ₦5,800 from ₦4,850.

The GOtv Max package will cost ₦8,500, Supa will go for ₦11,400, and Supa Plus will be ₦16,800.

MultiChoice insists that the hike is unavoidable, citing economic challenges affecting its business in Nigeria.

However, subscribers are expected to react strongly, as past price increases have sparked widespread backlash.

