Meet Seyi Babatope, the brain behind the Showmax epic series, Kabiyesi

Nollywood filmmaker Seyi Babatope is the film director, screenwriter, and part-time cinematographer who’s been making waves in Nollywood.

In an exclusive interview with Pulse Nigeria, Seyi opened up about his journey from a wide-eyed student at California State University, Northridge, to a filmmaker with nine feature films under his belt, including his latest dramatic series, Kabiyesi, now streaming on Showmax. “It's a very long story.” He credits his time interning at Quentin Tarantino’s company at Banda Parts and later with Andrew D’Ossomoo at RSA USA for laying the groundwork for his career. “My first feature film is When Love Happens,” he says, adding that each project has been a stepping stone to where he is now.

For Seyi, filmmaking isn’t just about turning a script into a movie . It’s about blending history and culture with fresh, vibrant storytelling. “I see the intersection of cultural identity and the sophistication of Yoruba culture as something that should be presented beautifully and dramatically,” he explains. “I want to show that we’re not one-dimensional; we are people with serious thoughts and a rich past.” When discussing his latest project, Kabiyesi, Seyi is candid about his creative process. “This is my poetic license on a slice of historical fact,” he says. “I stayed true to what was most authentic about that time: architecture, costume design, photography. But at the end of the day, it’s a dramatic presentation meant to capture a true human experience.”

Filmmaking, as Seyi notes, is never without its challenges. “Making a movie is hard, no matter what. I was lucky to work with incredibly gifted people who gave their all,” he admits with a smile. The project, which spans over 10 hours of content, pushed him to evolve from the anxious filmmaker of a decade ago, when he’d wonder, “Can I make a film?” to a confident storyteller who sees the current landscape as a much larger playing field.