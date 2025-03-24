Piracy in Nollywood: Jide Kosoko calls for 20-year jail term for offenders

Veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko, has voiced his concerns about the persistent issue of piracy in Nigeria's film industry, advocating for more stringent penalties to deter offenders.
In a recent appearance on The Honest Bunch podcast, Kosoko emphasised the detrimental impact of piracy on filmmakers and the inadequacy of current legal repercussions.
Kosoko, with a career spanning over five decades, highlighted that despite his extensive experience and contributions to Nollywood, he does not consider himself wealthy by Nigerian standards.
He attributes this, in part, to the financial losses incurred due to piracy. Addressing the shortcomings of the current copyright law.
"The punishment in the copyright law for piracy is still not strong enough as far as I am concerned," he remarked.
He pointed out that imposing monetary fines on individuals who have amassed wealth through pirating others' work is ineffective.
"Somebody who has been pirating people’s works for years is a billionaire, so how much do you want to fine him? Fine him N500 million, and he will just bring it out of what he has sold," he explained.
To combat this, Kosoko advocates for harsher, non-monetary penalties.
"But if you attach a 20-year jail sentence to it with no option of a fine, people will refrain from piracy," he stated.
This perspective underscores his belief that severe custodial sentences would serve as a more effective deterrent against the rampant piracy affecting Nigeria's creative industries.
Kosoko's insights shed light on the broader challenges faced by Nollywood practitioners. Despite the industry's growth and international recognition, piracy continues to undermine its profitability and sustainability.
The actor's call for legislative reform highlights the urgent need for policies that protect intellectual property rights and ensure that creatives receive due compensation for their work.
As the conversation around piracy and copyright enforcement gains momentum, stakeholders in Nigeria's entertainment sector may look to Kosoko's recommendations as a catalyst for change, aiming to foster an environment where artistic endeavours are safeguarded against infringement.