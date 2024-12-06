The Nile Group partners with DigiGuardians to combat content piracy across Africa, releases Nile Insight - Detty December Box Office Forecast

The Nile Group, a leading media entertainment company, has announced a strategic partnership with DigiGuardians, a global expert in digital content protection. This collaboration aims to safeguard creative rights and tackle the growing threat of online piracy across the continent. With DigiGuardians’ advanced AI technology and a very high piracy removal success rate, The Media Enterty Group is enhancing content security, reclaiming lost revenue, and preserving the integrity of African storytelling.

DigiGuardian spokesperson said: “We are delighted to partner with The Nile Group to strengthen the protection of creative rights across Africa, particularly in the thriving Nollywood market. Nollywood is not just a cultural powerhouse; it embodies a vision that prioritizes protecting creators' rights and ensuring their stories reach audiences uncompromised, all while playing a pivotal role in connecting content creators with their viewers. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to empowering creators and distributors by safeguarding their work and enabling them to deliver their creative vision to audiences without disruption. Together, we are fostering a secure and thriving digital ecosystem that celebrates and elevates African storytelling.”

The Nile Group spokesperson said: “At The Nile Group, we believe in the power of storytelling and the importance of protecting the creative vision behind every piece of content. This partnership with DigiGuardians is a transformative step toward securing the rights of creators and distributors across Africa. By leveraging DigiGuardians’ advanced technology and expertise, we are setting a new standard in combating piracy, reclaiming lost revenue, and preserving the integrity of our stories. Together, we are shaping a future where African creativity is celebrated and protected on a global stage.”

In Other News: December 2024 Set to Break Nigerian Box Office Records The Nile Group’s recent LinkedIn and Instagram posts reveal their Detty December Forecast called Nile Insights, predicting December 2024 to be the biggest month in Nigerian cinema history. Key highlights;

📈 Record-breaking earnings projections

🎥 An exciting blockbuster lineup

🎟 Unprecedented audience demand

In collaboration with NGA Box Office, The Nile Group is providing exclusive insights into this historic moment for Nigerian cinema. For a deeper dive, DM @thenileentertainment www.instagram.com/thenileentertainment on Instagram and LinkedIn