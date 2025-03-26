These Nollywood filmmakers have actively spoken out against piracy

​Piracy remains a significant challenge in Nollywood, depriving filmmakers of deserved revenues and hindering the industry's growth.

Despite the increasing success of Nigerian films in cinemas and on streaming platforms, illegal downloads, unauthorised TV broadcasts, and cinema recordings continue to undermine these achievements.

Imagine spending years crafting a film, writing the script, assembling a cast, shooting on a tight budget, and finally releasing it to the public, only to find it freely available on unauthorised platforms within days.

This is the harsh reality that many Nollywood filmmakers and actors face. They pour their passion, money, and energy into storytelling, only for pirates to swoop in and strip them of their earnings.

The problem has become so rampant that some filmmakers have resorted to calling out offenders publicly while others have turned to law enforcement for intervention.

In this article, we dive into some of the most notable instances where Nollywood actors and filmmakers have taken a stand against piracy, exposing the extent of the problem and the efforts to combat it.

Jide Kosoko suggests stringent punishment

In a candid discussion on The Honest Bunch podcast, Kosoko, highlighting the inadequacy of current copyright laws, argued that existing penalties are insufficient to deter offenders who have profited immensely from pirated works.

He proposed more stringent measures , suggesting, "The punishment in the copyright law for piracy is still not strong enough as far as I am concerned... But if you attach a 20-year jail sentence to it with no option of a fine, people will refrain from piracy."

Kosoko's advocacy underscores the urgent need for comprehensive reforms in the fight against piracy, aiming to protect the intellectual property rights of creatives and ensure the sustainable growth of Nollywood.