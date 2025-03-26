These Nollywood filmmakers have actively spoken out against piracy

Piracy remains a significant challenge in Nollywood, depriving filmmakers of deserved revenues and hindering the industry's growth.
Despite the increasing success of Nigerian films in cinemas and on streaming platforms, illegal downloads, unauthorised TV broadcasts, and cinema recordings continue to undermine these achievements.
Imagine spending years crafting a film, writing the script, assembling a cast, shooting on a tight budget, and finally releasing it to the public, only to find it freely available on unauthorised platforms within days.
This is the harsh reality that many Nollywood filmmakers and actors face. They pour their passion, money, and energy into storytelling, only for pirates to swoop in and strip them of their earnings.
The problem has become so rampant that some filmmakers have resorted to calling out offenders publicly while others have turned to law enforcement for intervention.
In this article, we dive into some of the most notable instances where Nollywood actors and filmmakers have taken a stand against piracy, exposing the extent of the problem and the efforts to combat it.
Jide Kosoko suggests stringent punishment
In a candid discussion on The Honest Bunch podcast, Kosoko, highlighting the inadequacy of current copyright laws, argued that existing penalties are insufficient to deter offenders who have profited immensely from pirated works.
He proposed more stringent measures, suggesting, "The punishment in the copyright law for piracy is still not strong enough as far as I am concerned... But if you attach a 20-year jail sentence to it with no option of a fine, people will refrain from piracy."
Kosoko's advocacy underscores the urgent need for comprehensive reforms in the fight against piracy, aiming to protect the intellectual property rights of creatives and ensure the sustainable growth of Nollywood.
Omoni Oboli confronts unauthorised broadcasting
Just recently, actress and filmmaker Omoni Oboli expressed frustration over Ghanaian television stations airing her movies without proper authorisation.
She criticised these stations for blatantly disregarding intellectual property rights and threatened legal action to protect her work. Oboli emphasised the need for respect and proper licensing in broadcasting films.
Bimbo Ademoye addresses YouTube piracy
Actress Bimbo Ademoye faced challenges with her film being pirated on YouTube. She highlighted how certain channel owners had illegally uploaded her movie, diverting viewership from her official channel and impacting her revenue.
Ademoye's experience underscores the challenges that filmmakers face in protecting their content online.
Funke Akindele's stand against piracy
Following the release of her film A Tribe Called Judah, Funke Akindele warned against unauthorised recordings during cinema screenings.
She emphasised that such actions constitute piracy and urged fans to support her work by watching the film through legitimate channels. Akindele's proactive stance highlights the importance of safeguarding creative content.
Niyi Akinmolayan on film accessibility
Director Niyi Akinmolayan offered insights into the piracy issue, suggesting that limited accessibility to films contributes to the problem.
He proposed that making films readily available upon release could reduce the temptation for audiences to seek pirated copies. Akinmolayan's perspective highlights the need for improved distribution strategies to combat piracy.
Toyin Abraham's actions against cinema piracy
Toyin Abraham has actively confronted piracy incidents. She reacted strongly when a fan attempted to record her movie during a cinema screening, emphasising the importance of respecting filmmakers' rights.
Additionally, she took legal steps against individuals distributing pirated copies of her film Malaika, highlighting the severe impact on her mental health and finances. Abraham's experiences underscore the personal and professional toll piracy takes on filmmakers.
These instances reflect the ongoing battle Nollywood faces against piracy. The collective efforts of these filmmakers and actors highlight the urgent need for robust anti-piracy measures and greater public awareness to safeguard the industry's future.