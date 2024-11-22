Funke Akindele discusses canvassing, piracy ahead of ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’ release

Nollywood filmmaker, Funke Akindele has addressed issues on canvassing and piracy ahead of her December movie, Everybody Loves Jenifa.

In an Exhibitor Soirée held on November 20, 2024, at the FilmHouse cinemas Funke Akindele did not only reveal her ₦5 Billion goal but advised her fans against campaigning in the cinemas.

“I want to talk about canvassing. Let’s discourage canvassing so that people don’t feel threatened. We don’t need to start dragging people at the cinemas. We need to work on that. People know what they want to watch. There’s nothing like, Don’t watch this, Don’t watch that. They know and people are ready to watch all the movies,” she said.

Speaking on piracy, she referred to A Tribe Called Judah which was pirated last year and urged the public to guard this upcoming film as they would their personal property.

“Please let’s be very careful, let’s be vigilant. It’s our movie. We want to make money from it. Imagine what we would have made if A Tribe called Judah wasn’t pirated. But we thank God. This is another opportunity. Please protect this film for me. Please, no phones,” she added.

Everybody Loves Jenifa has an amazing cast lineup including the come-back duo Funke Akindele (Jenifa), and Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana (Sege). Others include Jackie Appiah, Nancy Isime, Stan Nze, Bisola Aiyeola, Patience Ozokwor, Chimezie Imo, and Isaac Olayiwola ( Layi Wasabi).