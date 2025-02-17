Nollywood and its music industry need to have a symbiotic relationship 

There's a need for Nollywood and the Nigerian music industry to have a mutually beneficial relationship.

Timini Egbuson sparked a necessary conversation when he tweeted, "Really wish musicians supported Nollywood the way we support their music but that’s a conversation for another day." Well, today might just be that day.

At the heart of Timini’s tweet is a valid point: Nollywood has long embraced Nigerian music, whether it’s through soundtracks, promotional support, or simply using songs to elevate storytelling. Yet, the music industry doesn’t seem to reciprocate the love in the same way.



However, before we rush to point fingers, maybe it’s time we talk about what true support should look like. Support should not be one-sided Celebrity hypeman, Do2dtun weighed in, arguing that support shouldn’t be parasitic. He pointed out that Nollywood itself struggles with internal support, often prioritizing those who pull the most numbers.

Other users echoed this sentiment, stating that musicians don’t even fully support themselves, let alone another industry. While that may be true, it doesn’t take away from the fact that Nollywood and the music industry are deeply interconnected. Films and music thrive on culture, identity, and storytelling. They feed off each other. Music amplifies the emotions of a scene, while movies introduce audiences to songs in a way streaming numbers alone never could. It’s a mutually beneficial relationship; or at least, it should be. Musicians once supported Nollywood; What changed? Some users reminded Timini that back in the day, music artists regularly featured Nollywood stars in their videos, and filmmakers made use of local songs with proper licensing. But things have changed.



Today, Nollywood is still playing catch-up in terms of structured distribution and revenue models, while Afrobeats has skyrocketed into global dominance. This has created an imbalance; musicians no longer need Nollywood to push their work the way they once did. Yinkaobebe (@yinkaobebe) made an interesting point, saying, “Think of this from size and mutual benefits POV. In the earlier stages, it was supported, but now musicians have a clear structure. The story will change when sync and license patronage from Nollywood becomes a key revenue driver for the music industry in Nigeria.”