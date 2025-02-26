Nigerians react to MultiChoice’s subscription price hike

If there’s one thing Nigerians agree on, it’s that they’re tired of spending a fortune just to watch TV. But MultiChoice doesn’t seem to be getting the memo.

A few days ago, the entertainment giant behind DStv and GOtv announced yet another increase in its subscription prices; and Nigerians did not take it lightly. The new prices, which affect all DStv and GOtv packages, have sparked widespread outrage, with many calling for a complete boycott of the service. After all, with the current economic hardship, why should anyone be paying almost half the minimum wage just to watch TV?

Let’s take a dive into the reactions from X (formerly Twitter), where frustrated subscribers (and ex-subscribers) had a lot to say. For many, the frustration is beyond just DStv; it’s about the larger economic crisis in Nigeria. People are struggling to afford basic needs, and now, entertainment is slipping out of reach too. Ebuka Michael (@e_bukamichael) summed up the frustration in his viral tweet. “Nigerians wake up! It is time to boycott MultiChoice! We can't be struggling to feed and still struggle to pay half the minimum wage to watch DStv. THIS IS EXTORTION, AND IT MUST STOP!”

The sentiment is shared by many, with The_Bearded_Dr_Sina (@the_beardedsina) calling out MultiChoice for increasing prices despite losing subscribers. “DSTV & MultiChoice is funny. You increased tariffs of all your subscriptions. People stopped subscribing & you're losing customers. You will be disturbing someone with customer care to ask why they haven't subscribed. If you call me again, DSTV, I will curse & swear for you.” Big Cuz (@imohumoren) didn’t hold back either. “MultiChoice has lost a lot of its customers, and I don’t think a price increase will help, especially since the options are cheaper.” And then there’s Olotu Joy (@joyo35), who has long since moved on from DStv: “Something have boycotted since last year. Just rolling my movies on Netflix and streaming my football. Can't be paying so much to @DStvNg and be watching crappie movies of 1744. The worst part is the movies you watch this month will be recycled next month.” But is a boycott really realistic, or is it just Twitter talk?

Can Nigerians actually boycott DStv? While the idea of a full-scale boycott sounds tempting, the reality is more complicated. MultiChoice still has a stronghold on premium entertainment in Nigeria, mainly because of one thing: sports. Like it or not, DStv remains the exclusive home of the English Premier League, UEFA Champions League, La Liga, and other top football leagues. As much as people complain about the price hikes, football fans always find a way to renew their subscriptions; especially on match days. Even Akube (@akube) admitted this, saying: “Lol I’ve abandoned them a couple of years ago now, life is now easy when you can stream your football match on the internet. Lmao, the only reason they stay relevant is the football matches they show. Except that, nah sh#t full their Menu… old old movies sh#t!”

But is streaming a viable alternative? While some Nigerians have found ways to stream matches online, not everyone has access to reliable and fast internet. For many, DStv remains the only way to watch live sports without interruption. And let’s not forget Nollywood. Is DStv really the villain? Amidst all the anger, some voices stood up in defense of MultiChoice. Tundra (@TundraNike) reminded Nigerians that DStv has played a significant role in the entertainment industry. “Boycott, boycott! The same DSTV that gave Nollywood a global stage, trained filmmakers, and boosted the music scene? Be for real.”

There's no denying that MultiChoice has contributed to the Nigerian film and music industry. Channels like Africa Magic have provided a platform for Nollywood movies, and DStv has invested in local content through Showmax and AMVCA (Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards). However, does this justify the frequent price hikes? DISTINGUISHED KPMG LinkedIn Everest (@novieverest) had a more balanced take: "If you can't pay the new MultiChoice fee, please don't pay. I have not paid for over a month now. I'm still alive. Put your money into what you feel is good for you. I can't blame MultiChoice for the increment; the cost of running a business effectively is beyond normal." It's true that businesses are struggling too. Inflation, exchange rates, and operational costs have all increased, making it more expensive to run a service like DStv. But for many Nigerians, the real question is: if they can't afford it, do they still need it?