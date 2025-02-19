Movie Critic vs. Movie Reviewer: What’s the difference? 

Welcome to the world of movie critics and movie reviewers; two groups of people who talk about movies for a living but in very different ways.

Ever watched a movie and thought, “That was amazing!”- only to read a review that completely trashes it? Or maybe you read a glowing review but found yourself snoozing halfway through the film? So, what’s the difference between a critic and a reviewer? Are they the same thing? Should you trust one over the other? Let’s break it down! Movie Reviewer: Your friendly guide to “Should I watch this?” A movie reviewer is like a friend who always knows what’s new in the cinemas or on Netflix. Their job is to tell you what a movie is about and help you decide whether it’s worth your time and money.

Key Traits of a Reviewer Casual and personal – They share their opinion and experience watching the film.

Focus on entertainment value – Is it fun? Boring? A waste of time?

Quick and easy to read – They don’t explore deep film theories.



Usually work for blogs, entertainment websites, YouTube, or social media. Think of a reviewer as your Netflix recommendation algorithm; they give you a vibe check on whether you’ll enjoy a movie based on their tastes.

Example of a movie review excerpt. "If you’re wondering what love looks like between a South African and a Nigerian, ‘Soft Love’ will have your single a*s wishing you were booed up." In short: A reviewer reacts to the film in a fun, engaging way.



ALSO READ: ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ smashes Nigerian box office with ₦137.5M opening weekend Movie Critic: The film Professor who analyzes everything A movie critic, on the other hand, doesn’t just say if a movie is good or bad, they analyse it. They dig into the filmmaking techniques, the storytelling, and the deeper meaning behind the scenes.