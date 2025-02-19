Movie Critic vs. Movie Reviewer: What’s the difference? 

Welcome to the world of movie critics and movie reviewers; two groups of people who talk about movies for a living but in very different ways.
Ever watched a movie and thought, “That was amazing!”- only to read a review that completely trashes it? Or maybe you read a glowing review but found yourself snoozing halfway through the film?
So, what’s the difference between a critic and a reviewer? Are they the same thing? Should you trust one over the other? Let’s break it down!
Movie Reviewer: Your friendly guide to “Should I watch this?”
A movie reviewer is like a friend who always knows what’s new in the cinemas or on Netflix. Their job is to tell you what a movie is about and help you decide whether it’s worth your time and money.
Key Traits of a Reviewer
Casual and personal – They share their opinion and experience watching the film.
Focus on entertainment value – Is it fun? Boring? A waste of time?
Quick and easy to read – They don’t explore deep film theories.
Usually work for blogs, entertainment websites, YouTube, or social media.
Think of a reviewer as your Netflix recommendation algorithm; they give you a vibe check on whether you’ll enjoy a movie based on their tastes.
Example of a movie review excerpt.
"If you’re wondering what love looks like between a South African and a Nigerian, ‘Soft Love’ will have your single a*s wishing you were booed up."
In short: A reviewer reacts to the film in a fun, engaging way.
ALSO READ: ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ smashes Nigerian box office with ₦137.5M opening weekend
Movie Critic: The film Professor who analyzes everything
A movie critic, on the other hand, doesn’t just say if a movie is good or bad, they analyse it. They dig into the filmmaking techniques, the storytelling, and the deeper meaning behind the scenes.
Key Traits of a Critic
Analytical and structured – They break down a film’s cinematography, script, acting, and direction.
Focus on artistic and technical elements – Not just “fun or not,” but “Was this film well-made?”
More depth, less personal opinion – They discuss themes, symbolism, and influences.
Usually write for newspapers, film magazines, academic journals, or professional sites like Rotten Tomatoes.
Critics are like literature teachers for film; they help you see things you might have missed.
Example of a movie critic excerpt:
"Deadpool 3 cleverly deconstructs the superhero genre while balancing comedy and action. The film’s use of meta-humour challenges conventional storytelling, making it a significant entry in postmodern cinema."
A critic dissects the film to understand its artistic merit.