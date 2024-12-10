This is how to Watch Movies Like a Critic

Critics don’t just sit back with popcorn and vibe; they’re actively engaging with the story, characters, and visuals.

You don’t need a film degree or fancy credentials to analyse movies like a pro.

We recently shared what film criticism is not. So, if you’ve ever wanted to watch movies like a critic, this guide is for you. Once you unlock this skill, you’ll never see movies the same way again.

Start with the Basics. Who, What, Where, and Why

Before you dive into a movie, get familiar with its context. Who made it? Directors, writers, and studios have unique styles. What’s the genre? Knowing this helps set expectations. Where was it made? Films from Hollywood, Nollywood, or Bollywood often reflect their cultural roots. Why was it made? Is it purely for entertainment, or does it have a deeper message? Read up on the director or production beforehand. For example, knowing that Jordan Peele loves social commentary will help you pick up on deeper layers in his films.

Watch with Purpose: Engage Your Inner Detective

Critics don’t passively watch; they observe. While watching, ask yourself: What’s the story? Is it engaging? Does it follow a predictable formula, or does it take risks? How are the characters? Are they well-developed, or do they feel flat? What’s the mood? How does the movie make you feel, and why? Pause the movie (if you’re watching at home) to jot down thoughts or questions that pop into your head.

Pay Attention to Visuals

Movies are a visual medium, so a lot of storytelling happens beyond dialogue. Look out for Cinematography. Notice the framing, lighting, and camera angles. Is the camera lingering to create suspense, or does it cut quickly to build tension?

Also, look at the Production Design. Look at the costumes, sets, and props. Do they fit the story and characters?

Then there is the Colour Palette. Bright colours often signal joy, while muted tones can indicate gloom or seriousness. Pick a scene and watch it without sound. How much of the story can you understand from visuals alone?

Sound Matters More Than You Think

Next time you watch a movie, pay attention to the audio; the score: Does the music elevate the scene or overpower it?

In the case of Sound Design, listen for subtle details, like the crunch of footsteps in the snow or the ominous hum in a horror film.

Then move to the Dialogue. Are the actors delivering lines naturally, or does it feel forced?

Watch a thriller and see how the sound makes your heart race during suspenseful moments.

Themes and Subtext: Go Beyond the Surface

Every movie has a theme or central idea. Some are obvious (family is important), while others are more nuanced (how technology isolates us). To find them, ask; What is this movie trying to say? Look for recurring symbols or motifs. A red balloon in It isn’t just a balloon; it’s a sign of danger. Notice character arcs. How does the protagonist grow or change?

Critique, Don’t Just Judge

Critics don’t just say, “This movie sucked” or “It was awesome.” They explain why. If you loved a movie, what worked? Was it the story, acting, or visuals? If you didn’t like it, what could’ve been better? Was it slow pacing or underdeveloped characters? Always give reasons for your opinions. Saying, “The dialogue was weak because it felt unnatural” is much more insightful than “The dialogue was bad.”

Keep an Open Mind

You don’t have to like every movie, but try to appreciate what it’s doing. Maybe the plot wasn’t your thing, but the cinematography was gorgeous. Or perhaps the story felt flat, but the acting was top-tier. Rewatch a movie you didn’t like and try to find one thing you appreciate about it.

Talk About It

Critics don’t work in a vacuum; they discuss movies with others. Share your thoughts with friends or online communities. You’ll learn new perspectives and deepen your understanding.

Practice Makes Perfect