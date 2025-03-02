Mautin Tairu debuts as producer with 'The Autograph of Nothingness' starring Omowunmi Dada

Filmmaker, Mautin Tairu, executive producer of Mami Wata launches new project, The Autograph of Nothingness, a psychological thriller from Guguru Studios and Signet Ring Studios.
The film marks the producing debut of Mautin Tairu, a well-regarded executive producer known for his contributions to Mami Wata, the striking black-and-white film that won awards at Sundance and served as Nigeria’s official submission for the 2024 Oscars.
Directed by Moses Ipadeola, The Autograph of Nothingness delves into themes of isolation, emotional dependence, and the human need for connection.
The film follows its lead character, Menundo, as he grapples with his inner demons, presenting loneliness as a tangible, almost living presence. Blending surrealism with poetic melancholy, the film offers a deeply introspective narrative punctuated by moments of cautious hope.
Ipadeola, known for exploring African cosmology in films like Ifa Therapy, Ekun Iyawo: The Tale of a Runaway Bride. and Fate, takes a new approach with this project, addressing themes of grief, loneliness, and men’s mental health.
“These unspoken struggles deserve attention, and he aims to bring them to life through Menundo, a man weighed down by a fractured relationship caused by the “Japa Wave,” Visa Rejections, and personal addictions. His story serves as a mirror for countless others,” Ipadeola shared.
A strong creative team and cast
Cinematographer, Okwong Fadamana, known for his work on In Ibadan and A Green Fever, brings his visual storytelling skill to the film. The screenplay is co-written by Cynthia Dozie-Onwusoh and Kemi Rebecca Osiyi, with Dozie-Onwusoh also credited for the story.
The cast features Omowunmi Dada, Levi Chikere, and Sharon Rotimi in lead roles, with Uzor Arukwe making a cameo. Dada, who also serves as an executive producer, describes the film as a bold step in Nollywood’s evolution.
“Loneliness isn’t just a theme, it’s a living, toxic presence in Menundo’s world. His apartment reflects his mind, and everyday items like his laptop are antagonists. Every detail, from wall colours to props, is intentional, forming an ensemble that deepens the narrative,” she explained.
Mautin Tairu’s first full creative control as a producer
While Tairu has been involved in previous projects like Tanwa Savage through Guguru Studios, The Autograph of Nothingness marks his first venture as a lead producer. He describes the film as a gripping exploration of despair and the fragile thread of hope that keeps people going.
“Loneliness manifests in various forms, yet none are as alluring or damaging as this,” Tairu noted.
The project is not a standalone story but part of a larger cinematic universe of Nothingness. Following the short film, the team plans to develop Biography of Nothingness, a feature-length film, and Memoir of Nothingness, an anthology series.
More details on these projects are expected to be revealed in the coming months.