Mautin Tairu debuts as producer with 'The Autograph of Nothingness' starring Omowunmi Dada

Filmmaker, Mautin Tairu, executive producer of Mami Wata launches new project, The Autograph of Nothingness, a psychological thriller from Guguru Studios and Signet Ring Studios.

The film marks the producing debut of Mautin Tairu, a well-regarded executive producer known for his contributions to Mami Wata, the striking black-and-white film that won awards at Sundance and served as Nigeria’s official submission for the 2024 Oscars.

Directed by Moses Ipadeola, The Autograph of Nothingness delves into themes of isolation, emotional dependence, and the human need for connection.

The film follows its lead character, Menundo, as he grapples with his inner demons, presenting loneliness as a tangible, almost living presence. Blending surrealism with poetic melancholy, the film offers a deeply introspective narrative punctuated by moments of cautious hope.

Ipadeola, known for exploring African cosmology in films like Ifa Therapy, Ekun Iyawo: The Tale of a Runaway Bride. and Fate, takes a new approach with this project, addressing themes of grief, loneliness, and men’s mental health.

“These unspoken struggles deserve attention, and he aims to bring them to life through Menundo, a man weighed down by a fractured relationship caused by the “Japa Wave,” Visa Rejections, and personal addictions. His story serves as a mirror for countless others,” Ipadeola shared.