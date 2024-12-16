Meet the cinematographers behind some of the best Nollywood movies

Ever wondered how your favourite Nollywood films go from just "okay" to "visually stunning"? Or how certain scenes make you feel all the feels with just the right lighting, angle, or slow pan? It’s all thanks to the geniuses behind the camera, the DOPs.

While actors bring characters to life and directors orchestrate the story, it’s the DOP who creates the look and feel of the film. They’re the ones who decide if that sunset kiss will give you goosebumps or if that car chase will make your heart race, or (better yet) if that emotional breakdown will leave you teary-eyed. Without them, Nollywood’s biggest hits would lose half their magic.

So today, we’re shining the spotlight on the visionaries who’ve brought iconic Nollywood scenes to life. From the gritty streets of Gangs of Lagos to the lush, cinematic landscapes of King of Thieves (Agesinkole) and the dramatic intensity of Brotherhood, these DOPs are redefining what Nollywood looks like literally.

While we celebrate actors and directors (as we should), DOPs rarely get their flowers. So, let’s change that, shall we? If you’ve ever been blown away by a Nollywood film’s cinematography, chances are, one of these names was behind it.

Yinka Edward - Lionheart

Yinka Edward is an award-winning cinematographer. His credits include Crime and Justice Lagos, winner of the Best TV Series at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards 2023; and A Love Story, winner of the 2017 BAFTA Award for Best Short Animation.

He has worked with directors such as Kunle Afolayan, Mak Kusare, Izu Ojukwu, Genevive Nnaji and Ethosheia Hylton. He was also the Executive Producer of Crime and Justice Lagos. His credits also include '76, October 1 and The Milkmaid as well as the Tom Tykwer-produced Kenyan/German feature film, Something Necessary.

Lionheart is the first Netflix original film produced in Nigeria. Lionheart premiered at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival in Canada. It was selected as the Nigerian entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards making it the first time that Nigeria had submitted a film to the Oscars. The Academy, however, disqualified the film as the majority of the dialogue is in English.

John Demps - Living in Bondage: Breaking Free

John Demps is a seasoned cinematographer whose career spans decades and bridges the worlds of Hollywood and Nollywood. Renowned for his masterful eye and technical prowess, Demps has significantly influenced the visual storytelling of some of Nollywood's most iconic films.

His impressive portfolio includes acclaimed projects such as Living in Bondage: Breaking Free, the groundbreaking sequel to the Nigerian classic that redefined modern Nollywood. He also lent his expertise to The Trade, a gritty and compelling drama, as well as Funke Akindele's record-breaking blockbuster Omo Ghetto: The Saga. Adding to his roster of successes, Demps is also the cinematographer behind Akindele’s highly anticipated release, Everybody Loves Jenifa.

Barnabas Emordi - A Tribe Called Judah

Barnabas "Barny" Emordi is a talented filmmaker and cinematographer whose expertise has earned him a notable place in Nollywood. An AMVCA nominee, Barny has built an impressive career as the creative force behind the cinematography of some of Nollywood's biggest box office hits.

In 2021, his remarkable contributions culminated in his being recognized as Nollywood’s highest-grossing Director of Photography. Barny’s extensive filmography boasts a lineup of blockbuster films, including Prophetess, Superstar, The Ghost and the Tout Too, and DOD.

He also worked on the multi-award-winning Elevator Baby, the advocacy-driven short film Her, and an array of commercials and documentaries that span local and international productions. In 2022, Barny made his directorial debut with the critically acclaimed film Wheels, a poignant story about a boy living with a disability in Nigeria. This project reflects his belief in the power of film as a tool for advocacy and social impact.

Ola Cardoso - Breath of Life

Ola Cardoso is a cinematographer, creative director, and music video director celebrated for his exceptional work on films like The Blood Covenant, Banana Island Ghost, and Breath of Life; the latter winning the AMVCA 2024 award for Best Movie.

He is also the founder of Film Bank Production, a prominent film production company in Nigeria. In 2023, Cardoso played a significant role in the success of Breath of Life, a film that garnered an impressive 11 nominations across various categories at the 10th edition of the AMVCA. His expertise continues to shine as he shapes the visual storytelling of Nollywood’s biggest hits.

Kagho Idhebor - King of Boys: The Return of the King

Kagho Idhebor’s journey into the world of film began at the National Film Institute, Jos, where he earned a degree in film production. His passion for cinematography stemmed from his love for photography during his time in film school, where he developed a deep fascination with how light interacts with subjects and creates contrast.

In 2012, Kagho further honed his craft by obtaining a certificate in Advanced Cinematography from One Fine Day Films, a renowned German-funded institute in Nairobi, Kenya. His collaborations with directors and producers have resulted in numerous award-winning films, solidifying his reputation in the industry.