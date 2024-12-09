Let’s have a Funke Akindele Film Festival

If Nollywood had a Hall of Fame, Funke Akindele’s name would be in neon lights. This multi-talented actress, producer, and director is a force to be reckoned with in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

From her humble beginnings to dominating screens with her hit films and series, Funke has proven that she’s not just a star; she’s a galaxy.

Akindele came into the limelight after starring in the popular United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)-sponsored sitcom I Need to Know, which ran from 1998 to 2002. In 2009, she won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role. In 2016 and 2017, she was named the Best Actress in a Comedy at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards. Akindele won the same award in 2020 and 2022, making it her fifth win for the Best Actress in a Comedy category. Akindele is the most nominated actress/filmmaker at the AMVCA and holds the record for most wins for an actress with six. She is currently the Highest-Grossing Director at the Nigerian Box Office with a total gross of over ₦1.5 billion.

So whether you know her as Jenifa, that hilarious, sassy character or as Kemi from Omo Ghetto, Funke Akindele has probably made you laugh so hard you choked on your drink. But behind the humour is an actress with incredible depth and a knack for telling stories that resonate.

With a career spanning over two decades, Funke has been a consistent powerhouse, creating films that blend humour, drama, and unforgettable characters. And the best part? She’s still delivering bangers! From her days in I Need to Know to directing box office hits like A Tribe Called Judah, Funke’s journey is nothing short of legendary.

So, grab a seat as we dive into the world of Funke Akindele and explore all the amazing movies she’s gifted us.

I Need to Know

Funke Akindele’s journey into stardom began in the late ’90s with her role as Bisi, a curious and bright teenager, in the United Nations Population Fund-sponsored TV series I Need to Know. This educational show wasn’t just informative—it was a cultural staple, making Funke a household name before she even hit the Nollywood big leagues.

Jenifa

Fast forward to 2008, and Funke changed the Nollywood game with Jenifa. The film, which tells the story of a village girl navigating life in Lagos, was a runaway hit. The success of Jenifa wasn’t just about its humour; it tackled real issues like peer pressure and self-esteem in a way that resonated with audiences. And when people begged for more? Funke delivered with Jenifa’s Diary, a sitcom that kept us glued to our screens for years.

Battle on Buka Street

This was another box-office hit. Released in 2022, this comedy-drama film was directed by Funke Akindele and Tobi Makinde. The film is jointly produced as a collaboration between Funke Ayotunde Akindele Network (FAAN) and FilmOne Studios. It became the second highest-grossing Nigerian film of the year 2022 just behind Brotherhood grossing over ₦200 million at the box office. The film surpassed Avatar: The Way of Water as the highest-grossing film in Nigeria during the Christmas weekend grossing almost ₦50 million at the box office.

A Tribe Called Judah

With a star-studded cast including Akindele, Timini Egbuson, Jide Kene Achufusi, Uzee Usman, Tobi Makinde Olumide Oworu, Genoveva Umeh, Nse Ikpe Etim, Juliana Olayode, Uzor Arukwe, Fathia Balogun, and Yvonne Jegede. The film was released to cinemas nationwide on December 15, 2023. Akindele has said the film is dedicated to her late mother and draws partially from her mother's life. Following the release of A Tribe Called Judah to cinemas on December 15, 2023, the film became the first Nollywood film to gross over ₦113 million in its opening weekend. The film became the first Nollywood movie to hit 1 billion naira at the box office. A QUEEN!

Everybody Loves Jenifa

This is about to be a hit, trust me. The film is another instalment from the Jenifa Franchise. Jenifa's popularity fades when a shady new neighbour, Lobster, outshines her charity work. In Ghana, Jenifa and friends face a deadly drug baron after a bag of drugs is mistakenly left in their rental. While FilmOne Entertainment retains its rights to distribute the movie locally, Nile Media has acquired the rights to distribute the film to six continents and 30 continents. It will be released in cinemas on December 13, 2024.