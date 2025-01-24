It Took 5 Years: Director Bukola Ogunsola opens up about the journey behind 'Something About the Briggs'

Nollywood Director, Bukola Ogunsola has revealed that she spent five years working on her upcoming cinema release, Something About the Briggs.

During the press screening of her latest film, set to premiere on January 31, 2025, Ogunsola revealed the five-year journey it took to bring her ambitious project to life.

“It took five years of my life,” Ogunsola said. “And during that time, I couldn’t work on anything else. The funding challenges alone were enough to make anyone quit.”

For Ogunsola, the struggle wasn’t just about raising funds, it was about maintaining focus, creativity, and hope in the face of endless obstacles.

Five years is a long time, even for the most seasoned filmmakers . For Ogunsola, it meant setting aside other opportunities, delaying personal ambitions, and pouring every ounce of her energy into Something About the Briggs.

She shared how funding became one of the biggest hurdles.



“There were moments I thought this film would never see the light of day,” she admitted. “But I believed in the story. I knew it was one worth telling, no matter how long it took,” she said.

Her belief wasn’t misplaced. The film, already generating buzz among industry insiders, is shaping up to be a standout piece in the 2025 Nollywood slate.



While Ogunsola’s determination carried the project forward, she didn’t walk the journey alone. During the screening, she took a moment to spotlight her team, particularly the film’s director of photography (DOP).

“KC wasn’t just the DP; he stepped in as the editor,” Ogunsola revealed. “And he did it all for free,” she said.

It’s rare to hear such stories of selflessness in an industry often driven by tight budgets and tighter schedules. Ogunsola’s gratitude was palpable as she credited her team for helping her overcome seemingly insurmountable odds.

As Ogunsola summed it up: “Every delay, every challenge; it all feels worth it now, she concluded.

Come January 31, audiences will finally get to witness what took five years to create. And perhaps, like Ogunsola, they too will find something about the Briggs that’s worth the wait.



