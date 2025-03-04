Funke Akindele’s Everybody Loves Jenifa smashes records with ₦1.88 Billion gross

Funke Akindele has done it again! Her latest blockbuster, Everybody Loves Jenifa, has cemented its place in Nollywood history, breaking records with an incredible ₦1.88 billion at the Nigerian box office.

The film, which continues the legacy of the beloved Jenifa franchise , dominated cinemas week after week, securing the No. 1 spot for seven consecutive weekends and becoming one of the highest-grossing Nollywood films ever. A record-breaking box office run Since its release, Everybody Loves Jenifa has drawn massive audiences, delivering an outstanding performance at the box office. Here’s a breakdown of its impressive earnings: Total Gross: ₦1.88 Billion and counting! And the No. 1 Movie in Nigeria for 7 weekends.

These are the weekend performance highlights. Dec 6 - 12: ₦16.8M (Pre-release)

Dec 13 - 15: ₦190.4M (₦207.1M Total)

Dec 20 - 22: ₦157.5M (₦513.1M Total)

Dec 27 - 29: ₦250M (₦1.035B Total)

Jan 17 - 19: ₦53.4M (₦1.711B Total)

Jan 24 - 26: ₦40.7M (₦1.775B Total)

Jan 31 - Feb 2: ₦26.5M (₦1.820B Total)

Feb 7 - 9: ₦13.1M (₦1.848B Total)

Feb 14 - 16: ₦13.2M (₦1.866B Total)

Feb 21 - 23: ₦6.8M (₦1.879B Total)