Funke Akindele’s Everybody Loves Jenifa smashes records with ₦1.88 Billion gross

Funke Akindele has done it again! Her latest blockbuster, Everybody Loves Jenifa, has cemented its place in Nollywood history, breaking records with an incredible ₦1.88 billion at the Nigerian box office.
The film, which continues the legacy of the beloved Jenifa franchise, dominated cinemas week after week, securing the No. 1 spot for seven consecutive weekends and becoming one of the highest-grossing Nollywood films ever.
A record-breaking box office run
Since its release, Everybody Loves Jenifa has drawn massive audiences, delivering an outstanding performance at the box office. Here’s a breakdown of its impressive earnings:
Total Gross: ₦1.88 Billion and counting! And the No. 1 Movie in Nigeria for 7 weekends.
These are the weekend performance highlights.
Dec 6 - 12: ₦16.8M (Pre-release)
Dec 13 - 15: ₦190.4M (₦207.1M Total)
Dec 20 - 22: ₦157.5M (₦513.1M Total)
Dec 27 - 29: ₦250M (₦1.035B Total)
Jan 17 - 19: ₦53.4M (₦1.711B Total)
Jan 24 - 26: ₦40.7M (₦1.775B Total)
Jan 31 - Feb 2: ₦26.5M (₦1.820B Total)
Feb 7 - 9: ₦13.1M (₦1.848B Total)
Feb 14 - 16: ₦13.2M (₦1.866B Total)
Feb 21 - 23: ₦6.8M (₦1.879B Total)
Nollywood’s box office powerhouse
With this achievement, Funke Akindele further solidifies her status as Nollywood’s most bankable filmmaker. Everybody Loves Jenifa follows the success of her previous films like Battle on Buka Street and Omo Ghetto: The Saga, which also shattered records.
Akindele’s ability to blend comedy, drama, and relatable storytelling has proven to be a winning formula, attracting audiences in droves.
Her success is a testament to the growing influence of Nollywood and the increasing demand for homegrown stories that resonate with Nigerian viewers.
What’s Next for Everybody Loves Jenifa?
While the film’s box office numbers continue to climb, fans are eager to see what’s next for the Jenifa universe.
With Funke Akindele’s track record, it wouldn’t be surprising if she had more surprises in store for her audience. Promotions have begun for her upcoming film, Finding Me, coming to Prime Video on March 16, 2025.