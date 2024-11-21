'Everybody Loves Jenifa' will make ₦5 Billion- Box Office Queen, Funke Akindele

Box Office Queen Funke Akindele is set to make 5 billion naira on Everybody Loves Jenifa, her new movie coming to cinemas on December 13, 2024

As part of her ritual, Funke Akindele began marketing her upcoming film Everybody Loves Jenifa months before its release date. Akindele is known for her unique and grand marketing styles.

In an Exhibitor Soirée held at the Film House cinemas on November 20, 2024, the seasoned filmmaker expressed her intentions towards making ₦5 Billion in ticket sales this year.

“We can beat ₦5 Billion, I have faith,” she said.

Recall that last year, A Tribe Called Judah was leaked online and was in danger of revenue shortfall. This year the filmmaker has appealed to the cinema's administrative and audience to be conscious of their environment and discourage the use of mobile devices to film while watching the film in the cinemas.

“I plead with you guys, I know things are hard now but I want to beg you to be security conscious. People use their phones to film. Remember what happened to us last year, with A Tribe Called Judah? Please let’s be very careful, let’s be vigilant. It’s our movie. We want to make money from it. Imagine what we would have made if A Tribe called Judah wasn’t pirated. But we thank God. This is another opportunity, please protect this film for me. Please I beg you in the name of God, no phones. We had to record a video to tell people, no recordings,” she added.