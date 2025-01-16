'Everybody Loves Jenifa’ and ‘Alakada Bad & Boujee’ make ₦2 Billion at the Nigerian Box Office

Two of Nollywood’s biggest hits, Everybody Loves Jenifa by Funke Akindele and Alakada Bad & Boujee by Toyin Abraham, have collectively amassed an astounding ₦2 billion at the Nigerian box office.

According to FilmOne, the leading film distribution company in West Africa, Akindele’s movie alone brought in a staggering ₦1.6 billion, making up 80% of the total earnings.

Meanwhile, Abraham’s Alakada Bad & Boujee contributed a solid ₦401 million, accounting for the remaining 20%.

Released within a week of each other in December, these two blockbusters significantly contributed to pushing the Nigerian box office revenue for 2024 to a record-setting N11.58 billion.

A closer look at the numbers

Premiering on December 13, 2024, Everybody Loves Jenifa set the box office ablaze, pulling in N783 million within its first 14 days.

This highly anticipated sequel broke multiple records, earning N511 million in just 12 days, solidifying its position as the top-grossing film of the year.

In an impressive 19 days, the film surpassed the ₦1 billion milestone, raking in N1,034,091,220 from 201,604 tickets sold.

By its second weekend, it had already attracted over 71,700 viewers, securing its place as the fastest Nollywood film to cross the N500 million mark.

The movie's unique mix of comedy, drama, and societal commentary resonated strongly with audiences, echoing the success of Akindele’s previous hit, A Tribe Called Judah, which remains one of Nollywood’s highest earners with over ₦1.2 billion in revenue.

Internationally, Everybody Loves Jenifa added $327,723 to its earnings in just 22 days.

Alakada Bad & Boujee delivers

On the other hand, Alakada Bad & Boujee, the latest addition to Toyin Abraham’s popular Alakada series, has enjoyed remarkable success, grossing ₦401 million so far.

Debuting on December 20, 2024, the film earned ₦58.6 million during its opening weekend and hit ₦134 million within its first week.

With its humour, captivating plot, and stellar performances, it is one of the top holiday releases.

The Alakada franchise has consistently performed well, with earlier instalments like Alakada Reloaded (2017) earning ₦74.3 million and Fate of Alakada (2020) surpassing ₦100 million in just 53 days.

Abraham’s ability to craft relatable and humorous stories continues to draw audiences, further establishing her as a major force in Nollywood.

Other box office successes, including Moana (N395 million) and Mufasa: The Lion King (N482 million), also maintained strong performances during the holiday season, captivating audiences nationwide, as reported by Nairametrics.

Nigerian box office hits new heights

The Nigerian film industry experienced an exceptional year in 2024, achieving a record-breaking ₦11.58 billion in box office revenue; a 60% increase from ₦7.35 billion in 2023 and a remarkable 460% growth compared to 2020 figures.

Out of the 207 films released in 2024, 75 were Nigerian productions, showcasing the industry’s growing capacity and creativity.