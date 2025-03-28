DStv, GOtv price hike: Court sets date for judgment in MultiChoice vs. FCCPC case

The Federal High Court in Abuja has scheduled May 8, 2025, to deliver judgment on the legal dispute between MultiChoice Nigeria Limited and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) regarding price increases for DStv and GOtv services in Nigeria.

Justice James Omotosho fixed the date after considering arguments from both sides’ legal representatives.

Earlier, Nairametrics reported that Justice Omotosho had issued an order preventing the FCCPC from taking regulatory action against MultiChoice Nigeria following the announcement of its subscription fee adjustments.

This interim injunction was granted based on an ex parte motion filed by MultiChoice’s legal counsel, Moyosore J. Onibanjo (SAN), against the FCCPC under case number FHC/ABJ/CS/379/2025.

FCCPC’s investigation into MultiChoice’s price review

Before the court intervention, the FCCPC had summoned MultiChoice Nigeria to justify its price increases, citing concerns about market dominance, anti-competitive behavior, and frequent price hikes.

The regulatory body instructed the company’s CEO to appear at an investigative hearing on February 27, 2025. It also cautioned that failure to provide a satisfactory explanation or comply with fair market principles could lead to regulatory sanctions.

In response, MultiChoice’s legal team sought an interim order restraining the FCCPC from prosecuting or imposing penalties based on its letter dated March 3, 2025, until a ruling on the interlocutory injunction motion.

Onibanjo contended that Nigeria operates under a free-market economy, where pricing decisions are at the discretion of businesses rather than subject to regulatory approval.

He argued that the FCCPC Act does not grant the Commission authority to fix prices or mandate businesses to seek approval before adjusting service costs.

Courtroom proceedings

During the hearing, FCCPC’s lead counsel, Prof. Joe Agbugu (SAN), countered that MultiChoice had acknowledged the Commission’s regulatory role by notifying it of the intended price adjustments on February 25, 2025, ahead of the March 1 implementation.

He explained that the FCCPC had invited MultiChoice for discussions, and at the company’s request, the meeting was rescheduled from February 27 to March 6, 2025.

However, the Commission directed MultiChoice to suspend the price hike temporarily.

Prof. Agbugu clarified that the case was not about price regulation but about preventing potential abuse of market dominance, which falls under the FCCPC’s jurisdiction. He asserted that the Commission could impose an “authorised price” on a dominant industry player under the FCCPC Act.

He urged the court to dismiss MultiChoice’s claims.

On the other hand, Onibanjo dismissed the FCCPC’s arguments on excessive pricing as an afterthought, insisting that the Commission had no authority over pricing matters. He maintained that any attempt to regulate or cap prices required presidential approval, which the FCCPC lacked.

After hearing both arguments, Justice Omotosho reserved judgment, with a verdict expected on May 8, 2025.

Background to the story

MultiChoice had previously informed subscribers of upcoming price adjustments set to take effect on March 1, 2025. The revised rates included :

DStv Compact : ₦19,000 (up from ₦15,700, a 25% increase)





DStv Compact Plus : ₦30,000 (up from ₦25,000, a 20% rise)





DStv Premium : ₦44,500 (up from ₦37,000, a 20% hike)





GOtv Supa Plus: ₦16,800 (up from ₦15,700)

This marked the second price increase in less than a year, following a similar adjustment in May 2024, which the company attributed to inflation and escalating operational expenses.

The announcement triggered backlash from Nigerian consumers, who voiced frustration over the limited competition in the pay-TV industry.

In reaction to the controversy, the FCCPC summoned MultiChoice for a formal inquiry and subsequently filed a lawsuit at a Lagos High Court, alleging non-compliance with regulatory directives and obstruction of its investigation.

ALSO READ: Mo Abudu’s Cinematic Legacy: 10 must-see movies from EbonyLife Films



