Cynthia Erivo: Movies and TV shows 

Cynthia Erivo is a powerhouse performer; an actress, singer, and producer who has made waves in both Hollywood and Broadway.

Whether she's delivering a soul-stirring performance in a film, commanding the small screen in a gripping TV series, or mesmerizing audiences with her powerful voice, Erivo always brings something special to the table. From portraying historical icons to diving into thrilling dramas, here’s a look at Cynthia Erivo’s most notable movies and TV shows. 1. Harriet (2019) – Her Oscar-Nominated Breakthrough In Harriet , Cynthia Erivo took on the role of Harriet Tubman, the legendary abolitionist who led enslaved people to freedom through the Underground Railroad. Her portrayal was nothing short of breathtaking, earning her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. Not only did she showcase her acting prowess, but she also contributed to the film’s soundtrack, co-writing and performing Stand Up, which was nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars. Harriet cemented Erivo’s status as a Hollywood leading lady and proved she was a force to be reckoned with.

2. The Color Purple (2023) – A Return to Her Broadway Roots Erivo first stunned audiences with her Tony-winning performance as Celie in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple , and in 2023, she returned to the story; this time as a producer for the film adaptation. While she didn’t appear on-screen, her influence on the musical movie starring Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, and Danielle Brooks was undeniable. The film was a massive hit, and her involvement further solidified her role as a creative powerhouse in the industry.

3. Wicked (2024 & 2025) One of Erivo’s most anticipated roles is her portrayal of Elphaba in the two-part film adaptation of Wicked , opposite Ariana Grande’s Glinda. Set to release in 2024 and 2025, the films will bring the beloved Broadway musical to the big screen, and fans cannot wait to see Erivo defy gravity; literally. Given her Broadway background and powerhouse vocals, it’s safe to say she’s the perfect choice for the iconic green-skinned witch.



4. Bad Times at the El Royale (2018) In this stylish neo-noir thriller, Erivo played Darlene Sweet, a struggling singer who gets caught up in a web of crime and mystery at a rundown hotel. Sharing the screen with Hollywood heavyweights like Jeff Bridges, Chris Hemsworth, and Dakota Johnson, Erivo stole the show with her raw, emotional performance; and yes, she sang live in the film, delivering some truly stunning musical moments. Bad Times at the El Royale was one of her first major film roles, and it showed the world that she was a star on the rise.

5. Luther: The Fallen Sun (2023) Erivo joined Idris Elba in Luther: The Fallen Sun, a continuation of the popular British crime drama Luther. Playing a no-nonsense detective tracking down a dangerous serial killer, Erivo brought intensity and depth to her role, proving that she can dominate in gritty thrillers just as much as she does in musicals and dramas. Her chemistry with Idris Elba was electric, making this film a must-watch for fans of crime thrillers.

6. Genius: Aretha (2021) In this National Geographic anthology series, Erivo took on the monumental task of playing the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. Her performance in Genius: Aretha was widely praised, capturing both Franklin’s vocal brilliance and her complex personal life. Erivo didn’t just act; she became Aretha, singing all the songs herself and delivering a performance that was both powerful and deeply moving. The role earned her an Emmy nomination, further proving her ability to take on legendary figures and do them justice.