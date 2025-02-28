Actor James Gardiner appointed as Deputy Executive Secretary of National Film Authority

Ghanian actor, James Gardiner has been appointed Deputy Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority.
In a significant move for Ghana's film industry, President John Dramani Mahama has appointed renowned actor and television personality James Gardiner as the Deputy Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority (NFA).
This appointment aims to infuse fresh energy and perspective into the NFA's mission to regulate, promote, and support the growth of Ghana's film sector.
The announcement, made on February 27, 2025, has been met with enthusiasm from industry stakeholders and fans alike. Actress Roselyn Ngissah took to Instagram to congratulate Gardiner.
"Congratulations my brother @jamesgardinergh on your appointment by the President as Deputy Executive Secretary of the NFA," she said.
In a conversation with Graphic Showbiz, Gardiner expressed his readiness to collaborate with industry professionals to elevate Ghana's film industry.
He clarified his role, noting, "I'm willing and ready to listen to concerns and how best we can work together to lift the industry right where it should be. Just for clarity, I'm serving as the deputy and not the main executive secretary."
The NFA, established under the Development and Classification of Film Act, 2016 (Act 935), is tasked with enforcing the legal framework for film production, regulation, and development in Ghana. It also oversees the distribution, exhibition, and marketing of films and related matters.
Gardiner's appointment comes at a time when the NFA is intensifying efforts to position Ghana as a prime destination for film production and co-productions.
READ ALSO: The Rising Cost of Entertainment: What DSTV, GOTV, and Netflix price hikes mean for Nigerians
Gardiner, known for his roles in both Ghanaian and Nigerian film industries, has previously highlighted the need for increased professionalism within Ghana's movie sector.
In a recent interview, he emphasised the importance of adopting efficient practices and leveraging social media platforms to revitalise the industry.
As Deputy Executive Secretary, Gardiner will work alongside the current Executive Secretary to implement policies that foster a conducive environment for filmmakers and attract investment into Ghana's film industry.
Stakeholders are optimistic that his experience and passion will contribute significantly to the NFA's objectives and the overall growth of the industry.
This appointment reflects the government's commitment to rejuvenating the creative arts sector by involving seasoned practitioners in leadership roles.
The film community eagerly anticipates the positive changes that Gardiner's leadership is expected to bring.