Actor James Gardiner appointed as Deputy Executive Secretary of National Film Authority

Ghanian actor, James Gardiner has been appointed Deputy Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority.

In a significant move for Ghana's film industry, President John Dramani Mahama has appointed renowned actor and television personality James Gardiner as the Deputy Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority (NFA).

This appointment aims to infuse fresh energy and perspective into the NFA's mission to regulate, promote, and support the growth of Ghana's film sector.

The announcement, made on February 27, 2025, has been met with enthusiasm from industry stakeholders and fans alike. Actress Roselyn Ngissah took to Instagram to congratulate Gardiner.

"Congratulations my brother @jamesgardinergh on your appointment by the President as Deputy Executive Secretary of the NFA," she said.

In a conversation with Graphic Showbiz, Gardiner expressed his readiness to collaborate with industry professionals to elevate Ghana's film industry.



He clarified his role, noting, "I'm willing and ready to listen to concerns and how best we can work together to lift the industry right where it should be. Just for clarity, I'm serving as the deputy and not the main executive secretary."