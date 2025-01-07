VIDEO: Ghana’s Mahama calls Nigeria’s Tinubu ‘President of Ghana’ at inauguration

Ghana’s newly sworn-in President, John Dramani Mahama, mistakenly referred to Nigerian President Bola Tinubu as the “President of Ghana” during his inauguration ceremony on January 7.

The gaffe happened at Black Star Square in Accra, where Mahama, 65, was addressing dignitaries from across Africa, including President Tinubu, who had travelled to witness the event.

In his speech, Mahama lauded Tinubu’s leadership but erred, saying, “I thank President Tinubu, the President of Ghana, for his presence and support.”

The crowd murmured, with some attendees visibly amused by the slip.

President Mahama quickly corrected himself, but the moment sparked light-hearted reactions among the audience and on social media.

This marks Mahama’s second tenure as Ghana’s leader, having previously served from 2012 to 2017.

His return to office has drawn significant attention, especially with Tinubu and other African leaders attending the ceremony to show solidarity.

Observers noted that such unintended gaffes can serve as humorous reminders of the interconnectedness between African nations.

Neither Mahama nor Tinubu has commented publicly on the incident.