VIDEO: You missed an opportunity to make history in 1993 - Tinubu confronts IBB

President Bola Tinubu has narrated how he boldly confronted former military Head of State General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, telling him he had missed an opportunity to make history.

Babangida, fondly known by his initials as IBB, came to power in 1985 and ruled as Nigeria's Head of State when Tinubu and others were elected to the Senate in 1992.

Recounting the struggle for the inauguration of the Senate under IBB, Tinubu narrated how he challenged the former leader for repeatedly postponing the inauguration of the elected officials after their victory at the polls.

According to a video shared by Channels TV on X, he spoke at a book launch in Babangida's honour in Abuja on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

The former Lagos State Governor admitted that he feared imprisonment for squaring up to the then-head of State.

“One thing I will never forget: you were in office, and you acknowledged that we were elected, yet you kept postponing our inauguration," Tinubu recounted.

“Then you summoned us to Abuja. When we became restless, you called us to the International Conference Centre. I sat there, listening in my radical manner, convinced that you wouldn’t inaugurate us yet again.

“Before we even returned to the hotel, it was locked—and no key!

“Later, when Dele Cole invited me to make a remark, I confronted you. I told you that you had the opportunity to make history that day, but you failed to seize it. I asked, ‘Why not inaugurate us? Why are you calling us back and postponing it again?’

“They thought I would end up in jail. But at the end of my remarks, you came forward, shook my hand, and I will never forget that moment.”

Tinubu lauds IBB's contributions to his political journey

Meanwhile, the President also lauded Babangida’s contributions to nation-building and attributed the inspiration behind his political journey to the progressive revolution of the former military leader.

“General Ibrahim Babangida, without you, people like me wouldn’t be in politics. You inspired some of us,” Tinubu stated.

He continued, “Your progressive revolution — you said you wanted young, brilliant people in politics — back then in Dodan Barracks. You inspired some of us. And when we look at the programmes, many of us gathered here today for this library project can see the vision of a leader.

“Thank you for who you are. As for the book, I haven’t read it yet, but I have taken my copy, and I will read it.

“Without you, people like me wouldn’t be in politics. Your progressive revolution, your insistence on bringing young, brilliant minds into politics — you inspired us.”

For his part, IBB reflected on his decision to annul the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

The retired military general admitted that available result data showed that Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, rightfully won the election.