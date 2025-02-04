First Lady visits former Heads of State Babangida, Abubakar in Minna

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, on Tuesday, paid a private visit to two former Heads of State, Retired Gen. Ibrahim Babangida and Retired Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, in Minna, Niger.

Tinubu told newsmen that the visit was a demonstration of respect for the two former leaders whom she described as "fathers of our nation". She said;

I have not seen them in a while, and we couldn’t make it here while we were campaigning.

Therefore, it is only right for me, as a Nigerian with proper upbringing, to come and greet them.

The first lady, who said that the visit was not political but a show of respect, added that Babangida and Abubakar had always encouraged President Bola Tinubu. She stated;

We thank them for their patience, especially during the subsidy removal which caused agitations among Nigerians. It’s good for us to pay our respect,

Tinubu also recalled that during the national fabric campaign, Abubakar’s wife was there to support them, emphasising the importance of showing respect to the former leaders. She added;

When I went to Abeokuta, I visited Obasanjo, and it is right for me to come and greet these two elders too because they have done a lot for our great nation,

Earlier, Abubakar had commended the first lady for her visit, commending her for what she had been doing and what she would continue to do, especially for the young children, the motherless and the orphans. He said;

She has done very well during her first and second year in office,

The former head of state also lauded the first lady for promoting Nigerian culture through the use of local fabrics to promote the country as the Number One ambassador.

He equally appreciated Mrs Tinubu’s efforts in carrying the governors’ wives along in all her activities and consulting with former first ladies.