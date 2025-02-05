Tinubu mourns 17 pupils killed in tragic fire incident at Zamfara Islamic school

President Bola Tinubu has sent condolences to parents, guardians and families who lost loved ones in a fire outbreak that stretched into an Islamic school in Kaura Namoda, Zamfara, on Tuesday night.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr Bayo Onanuga, the president's spokesman, said that he commiserated with the state government and school owners and prayed for the quick recovery of those receiving medical attention.

The president enjoined all public and private schools to prioritise children’s safety and security at all times and directed regulatory authorities in the education sector to ensure compliance with safety standards.

He prayed to God to grant eternal rest to the souls of the departed and comfort to their loved ones.