Senator Natasha's constituents drags Akpabio, Senate to court over suspension

A group of constituents from the Kogi Central Senatorial District have initiated a lawsuit against the 10th Senate and its President, Godswill Akpabio, over the suspension of their representative, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The suit, filed at the Abuja Federal High Court and marked FHC/ABJ/CS/654/2025, challenges the upper legislative chamber's decision to suspend Akpoti-Uduaghan, arguing that the move violates the constitutional right to political representation.

Recall that the red chamber adopted the recommendation of the Senator Neda Imaseun-led Public Conduct, Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions Committee to slam Natasha with a six-month suspension over alleged gross misconduct.

It followed an ensuing altercation between the Kogi lawmaker and Akpabio during plenary over the seating arrangement. The suspension was handed down after the committee rejected the sexual harassment petition submitted by the senator against the Senate President.

Meanwhile, the plaintiffs, represented by human rights lawyer Femi Falana, argued that the March 6 suspension not only undermines democratic principles but also breaches Article 13(1) of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, which guarantees citizens the right to participate freely in their government through elected representatives.

They affirmed that Natasha's suspension has effectively silenced Kogi Central's voice in national debates and lawmaking processes.

The constituents further argued that the Senate acted without lawful justification and overstepped its powers, thereby seeking a declaration that the Senate lacks the authority to suspend Natasha under Article 13 (1) of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act Cap A9 of the LFN 2004.

The applicants also demanded that the senator's suspension be nullified and her full rights restored, which include access to her office, participation in senate proceedings, and payment of outstanding entitlements.

They also sought an injunction restraining the respondents from carrying out any act that would contravene their (the applicants') fundamental rights.