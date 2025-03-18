Rivers: History of state of emergency declarations in Nigeria since 1999

The protracted political impasse in Rivers State has taken yet another unpleasant turn, forcing President Bola Tinubu to declare a State of Emergency in the oil-rich state.

In a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, the President expressed deep concerns over the turn of events in the South-South state, saying security reports at his disposal revealed that the state has come under severe security threats.

He also detailed in chronological order the events that have marked the crisis in the state since September 2023, and his interventions to ensure peace is restored.

Tinubu subsequently announced the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Mrs Ngozi Odu, and all members of the state House of Assembly for an initial period of six months.

The President appointed Admiral Ibokette Ibas (retd.), a former Chief of Naval Staff, as the administrator to oversee the state's administration during the emergency rule.

What does the Constitution say?

Tinubu drew his power under Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution, which empowers the President to declare a state of emergency under specific conditions.

The Constitution, among other things, prescribes that such a decision shall become tenable if there has been a breakdown of law and order in the affected part of the country.

However, the Constitution requires that the proclamation be published in the government gazette and transmitted to the National Assembly for ratification.

At that stage, a two-thirds majority of the National Assembly is required to validate the declaration, ensuring a system of checks and balances to prevent the abuse of executive powers.

What has happened since 1999?

This development isn't alien to the Nigerian polity, especially since the return to democracy in 1999. Tinubu's action makes it the fifth time a sitting President has declared a state of emergency in the Fourth Republic.

His predecessors, Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, found themselves in similar positions, having to invoke emergency rules, but with varying implementation.

We present to you below other notable instances:

Plateau State (2004)

After days of escalating ethno-religious violence that led to widespread killings of hundreds of people and destruction in the state, Obasanjo declared a state of emergency to allow for the restoration of peace.

Consequently, Obasanjo suspended the then-Governor Joshua Dariye and the state assembly and appointed Major General Chris Alli (retd.), who served as the state administrator between 18 May 2004 and 18 November 2004.

Ekiti State (2006)

Following a leadership crisis that rocked Ekiti State, Obasanjo was forced to impose an emergency rule in October 2006.

The crisis broke out after the controversial impeachment of Governor Ayo Fayose, which triggered chaos in the South-West state. The then-President appointed Brigadier General Adetunji Olurin (retd.) as administrator until normalcy was restored.

Borno, Yobe, Adamawa States (2013)

Unlike the two previous instances, President Jonathan's declaration of a state of emergency in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa States in May 2013 had a different dimension.

The decision was triggered by an escalating Boko Haram insurgency, prompting the Federal Government to deploy more troops and impose curfews to curb insurgent activities.