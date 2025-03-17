FULL LIST: Breakdown of Rivers Assembly allegations against Fubara, deputy

The Rivers State House of Assembly has levelled serious allegations of gross misconduct against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, intensifying the political turmoil in the state.

In a formal letter addressed to Speaker Martin Amaewhule, twenty-six members of the Assembly outlined a series of grievances against the governor, accusing him of violating legal and procedural guidelines.

1. Reckless and unconstitutional expenditure of public funds

One of the key allegations is reckless and unconstitutional expenditure of public funds.

Lawmakers claim that Governor Fubara has engaged in financial mismanagement, spending public resources without necessary approvals.

2. Obstructing legislative functions

Furthermore, the legislators accused the governor of obstructing legislative functions, alleging that he has actively hindered the activities and duties of the House.

“The governor has continually undermined our constitutional role, making it difficult for us to carry out our responsibilities effectively,” an unnamed lawmaker stated.

3. Unlawful appointments

The Assembly also raised concerns over unlawful appointments, claiming that the governor has appointed individuals to government positions without proper screening and confirmation by the House.

“This blatant disregard for due process is unacceptable,” another legislator remarked.

These accusations come amid ongoing tensions between the executive and legislative arms in Rivers State.

Political observers believe this could escalate into a full-blown crisis if not resolved through dialogue.

As of press time, Governor Fubara and his deputy are yet to respond to the allegations.