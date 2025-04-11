Nnamdi Kanu's prophecies about Nigeria have been fulfilled - IPOB claims

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has claimed that the prophecies of its detained leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, about Nigeria’s security and political challenges have come to pass.

At the same time, the proscribed group reiterated its call for the unconditional release of Kanu, who has been in detention since his extradition from Kenya in 2021.

In a statement issued by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, on Friday, April 11, 2025, IPOB stressed that several of Kanu's warnings and predictions about the nation have been fulfilled.

Specifically, it highlighted the secessionist leader's prediction regarding rising insecurity and political shifts in the country, reinforcing the need for a national conversation on Nigeria's future structure.

The Federal Government is holding Kanu on charges related to his separatist campaigns, but IPOB contends that its leader's warnings about escalating violence in parts of the country and his calls for self-determination have been vindicated by current events.

The group pointed to Kanu's 2014 broadcast, in which he reportedly predicted increased insecurity and political developments, including the rise in activities of armed groups across various regions.

“The recent events in Nigeria reflect what Mazi Nnamdi Kanu had long warned about. His concerns about insecurity, national disunity, and the marginalization of various ethnic groups have continued to unfold,” the statement partly read.

IPOB renews call for restructuring

The secessionist group reaffirmed its long-held view that the current structure of Nigeria should be renegotiated, contending that the amalgamation of diverse ethnic groups into a single nation has only led to persistent conflict and underdevelopment.

IPOB advocated for peaceful dialogue and a referendum that would allow indigenous groups to determine their political and cultural futures, which is what's obtainable in other democratic examples around the world.

“We believe the lasting solution lies in giving ethnic nationalities the opportunity to decide their own paths. This must be achieved through peaceful means and mutual respect,” the statement added.

It also renewed its call for Kanu's unconditional release, describing his continued detention as unjust. Powerful appealed to stakeholders nationwide to support discussions on restructuring Nigeria in line with the principles of equity and justice.