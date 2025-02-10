VIDEO: Dramatic scenes as Kanu challenges court’s authority - judge orders indefinite adjournment

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Monday, February 10, questioned the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court over his trial as Justice Binta Nyako adjourned his case indefinitely.

At the resumed hearing in Abuja, Kanu, who has been in detention since his extradition to Nigeria in June 2021, expressed his lack of confidence in the court’s authority over his alleged terrorism case.

“I do not recognise this court’s authority over me. Justice Nyako had already recused herself from this case, so why am I here?” Kanu asked. “Poor knowledge of the court is affecting Nigeria.”

Justice Nyako had initially recused herself from Kanu’s trial on September 24, 2024, following an oral request from the IPOB leader.

However, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, John Tsoho, returned the case to her, stating that Kanu must formally submit his request through a motion on notice.

Poor knowledge of court hurting Nigeria - Kanu

In response, Kanu’s defence counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, opposed setting a trial date, arguing that Nyako’s recusal should stand.

In a letter dated December 9, 2024, Ejimakor urged that t he case be transferred to a Federal High Court in the South-East if no judge in Abuja was willing to hear it. However, his request was denied.

During Monday’s hearing, Nyako stated that the Chief Judge had not accepted her recusal and had referred the case back to her.

She directed Kanu’s legal team to submit a formal application if they still insisted on the recusal.

Meanwhile, the prosecution counsel, Adegboyega Awomolo, insisted they were ready to proceed.

“Our witnesses are prepared, and we request a definite date for trial,” he said, objecting to Kanu’s remarks about the court’s competence.