MC Oluomo’s woes deepen as Southwest NURTW decides on his membership status

The Southwest Zonal Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Olalekan Folorunsho, popularly known as Lekan Salami, has announced that Musiliu Akinsanya, widely referred to as MC Oluomo, is no longer a member of the union.

Speaking on Tuesday, November 19, Salami clarified that MC Oluomo forfeited his membership in 2022 when he publicly tore his union identity card after receiving a disciplinary query from the national leadership.

“Our Constitution is clear. A returning member must submit a formal application to the national leadership, which is subject to approval. Furthermore, such a person must spend two years at the grassroots level before becoming eligible to seek any office,” Salami stated.

The embattled former Lagos State chairman of the NURTW, MC Oluomo, reportedly did not adhere to these stipulated protocols, making him ineligible for any position within the organisation.

Salami also reaffirmed Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa’s leadership, which was recently upheld by the Appeal Court.

He urged the government to recognise the legitimate authority within the union and resist condoning acts of disorder.

“The NURTW in Osun State remains under Baruwa’s leadership. Gangsterism has no place in our union, and MC Oluomo should be called to order,” he added.

This declaration by Salami is the latest development in the prolonged power tussle within the NURTW, which has seen factions challenging Baruwa’s presidency.