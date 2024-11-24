Korea-based businessman hails AIG Fayoade for rejecting N174m bribe from suspect

Kennedy Ubeku, a Korea-based Nigerian businessman, has commended Mr Adegoke Fayoade, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Zone 2 Command, Lagos, for rejecting an N174 million bribe from a suspect.

Ubeku made the remark in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday and said that the act was an inspiration for others to emulate. NAN reports that CSP Ngozi Braide had earlier led her team from the command to arrest a suspected internet fraudster, Patrick Akpoguma, in Lagos who offered a large sum of money to avoid arrest.

Braide, on the instruction of the AIG, played along and collected the sum of $100,000 (N174 million) in bribes, which she subsequently registered as evidence and detained the suspect for investigation. Ubeku noted that the action was an encouraging development which Nigerians in the diaspora should read.

The story of police rejecting bribes reminds us that there is still hope through the selfless efforts of some individuals dedicated to upholding integrity and making a difference in redeeming the image of Nigeria.

Ubeku, who is the Chief Executive Officer of BubbleXtra Technology Innovation Limited, Seoul, South Korea, said that the AIG was one of such individuals who aimed at redeeming the image of the nation. He said that the Fayoade’s instruction to take the bribe into evidence as a means to convict the suspect was highly commendable which would help restore confidence in the police force.

We in the diaspora are proud of the integrity he has exhibited; AIG Fayoade has already taken a bold step in this direction.

"This is a heartfelt commendation of his efforts, with the hope that his actions will inspire others and his example shines brightly for all to see,” he said.

Ubeku said that Nigeria was in dire need of a systemic overhaul, and added that it was everyone’s responsibility to compliment the government’s efforts in redeeming the image of Nigeria abroad. Meanwhile, DIG Hashimu Argungu rtd, the Chairman, Police Service Commission, has lauded Fayoade for his display of professionalism, describing the action as a pleasant development.

Argungu made the remark in a statement by the commission’s Spokesperson, Mr Ikechukwu Ani. He noted the recent rejection of the N174 million by detectives of the Raider Team from Zone 2 Command, Lagos. He also noted the swift recovery of N10 million from some policemen in Zone 16 Command Headquarters, Yenagoa, Bayelsa.