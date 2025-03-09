June 12 annulment was all your fault, not our father's - Abacha family slams IBB

The family of the former military ruler, General Sani Abacha, has exonerated their late patriarch from any blame regarding the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election, urging ex-Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), to take full responsibility for the action.

In his recently released memoir 'A Journey in Service,' Babngida made several allegations against Abacha, including a claim that the deceased had attempted to overthrow him in a coup.

Above all, IBB tacitly blamed Abacha for the controversial annulment of the June 12 election won by the late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, claiming that the decision was taken without his content and express approval.

The former Head of State's account contradicted public records, including a state broadcast in which he announced the annulment.

As a result, many Nigerians criticised Babangida's claim, describing it as an attempt to avoid scrutiny of the decision.

Abacha family slams IBB

Responding to the claim, the Abacha family, in a statement signed on its behalf by the deceased's eldest surviving son, Mohammed Abacha, insisted that IBB was solely responsible for the June 12 issue.

The family said historical accuracy and justice needed to set the record because the account given by the former Head of State has sparked widespread controversy.

"It is important to state unequivocally that General Sani Abacha was neither the Head of State nor the Commander-in-Chief at the time the June 12 election was annulled.

"The decision to annul the election was made under the administration of General Ibrahim Babangida, who, as the then Head of State, held absolute executive powers and was solely responsible for the actions of his government.

"Any attempt to shift this blame onto General Sani Abacha, who was a very senior military officer within the regime, is a deliberate distortion of historical facts," the statement partly read.

Mohammed said there had been several attempts over the years to rewrite the history of what transpired in 1993 for personal or political reasons, but the family wouldn't allow such narratives to tarnish the memory of their late patriarch.

"For years, various actors have attempted to rewrite the history of that critical period in Nigeria’s democratic evolution. However, the facts remain unchanged.

"We urge Nigerians to be wary of revisionist narratives that seek to manipulate public perception for personal or political reasons.

"The memory of our late father and leader, General Sani Abacha, must not be tarnished by baseless accusations meant to absolve those who were truly responsible.

"Furthermore, we wish to emphasise that despite this unfortunate attempt to shift blame, General Sani Abacha remained a true and loyal friend to General Ibrahim Babangida up to the time of his death.

"He was a man of unwavering commitment to his comrades. We also find it necessary to state that at the time General Babangida’s life was under threat, it was General Abacha who came to his rescue, ensuring his safety," he added.

He expressed heartfelt appreciation to Nigerians who have risen in defense of Abacha in an effort to set the record straight, saying the family deeply appreciates their commitment to truth and historical accuracy.

"As we reflect on Nigeria’s history, we acknowledge General Sani Abacha’s time in leadership and the role he played in the nation’s development. His contributions, like those of past leaders, remain part of our country’s history. We believe that history is best judged with fairness and objectivity.