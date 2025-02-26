Falana threatens legal action against Babangida

Renowned human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has threatened legal action against former military Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida, following revelations in his newly released autobiography.

Babangida’s book, presented to the public last week, detailed key events from his time in the military, including the controversial annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

The former leader admitted that the election—widely considered Nigeria’s most credible—was won by the late Moshood Abiola, a revelation that has reignited public outrage.

Reacting to Babangida’s confessions, Falana, who was jailed during the military regime for protesting the annulment, accused the retired general of malicious prosecution.

Speaking on Channels Television, the senior advocate said he is assembling a legal team to challenge Babangida’s past actions.

“I’ve assembled a team of lawyers, they’re looking into it,” Falana declared.

“He [Babangida] has now admitted there was no basis for my prosecution because he now says Abiola won the election, which was the basis for our protest. It was malicious.”

The senior lawyer further condemned the violations of his fundamental rights during Babangida’s regime.

“Keeping me in Kuje prison denied me my right to liberty, my freedom of movement, and my right to choose my government. The man who did this has just come out to say, ‘I did it wrongly,’” he said.