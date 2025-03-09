Japa: Many Nigerians regret relocating abroad, battling depression - Dabiri-Erewa

The chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has revealed that many Nigerians living outside the country are buried in regret and depression.

Dabiri-Erewa disclosed via X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday that NiDCOM has been overwhelmed with distress calls from Nigerians who relocated abroad, lamenting their harrowing experiences.

Her statement was in response to a tweet by UK-based lawyer Dele Olawale, who warned of worsening conditions for immigrants in the UK.

Olawale cautioned that the UK's immigration landscape was becoming increasingly hostile, advising Nigerians to think carefully before leaving stable lives behind.

"Many people are depressed. Many lives are broken. Many families are stranded. Irreversible regret," Olawale tweeted.

"Don't relocate just because others are doing it. Think thrice before making the jump! Most importantly, seek legal advice before abandoning your job and possessions for uncertainty."

Quoting his tweet, Dabiri-Erewa urged Nigerians to reflect deeply before making relocation decisions. "I hope this message resonates. We @nidcom_gov have been bombarded with many cases of regrets and depression," she wrote.

She also echoed a popular sentiment: "The grass is not greener on the other side; it's greener where you nurture

Amid rising economic hardship, inflation, and the soaring cost of living, the “Japa” trend—where Nigerians seek better opportunities abroad—has intensified. However, many who emigrate face unexpected challenges, sometimes finding themselves in conditions worse than those they left behind.

Dabiri-Erewa, who never entirely stops preaching against desperate immigration, called on the media in 2024 to enlighten Nigerians on the dangers of relocating out of the country without proper planning.