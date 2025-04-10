JAMB launches decoy website to trap cheating candidates

In a bold move to combat examination malpractice, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has launched a decoy website aimed at identifying and penalising candidates attempting to cheat in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, disclosed this during a monitoring exercise of the 2025 UTME mock examination at a CBT centre in Bwari, Federal Capital Territory, on Thursday, April 10.

"We are aware of some rogue websites asking people to come and pay so they can help. It cannot work," Oloyede stated.

"We have also opened our own rogue website. As of this morning, about 180 students have paid."

According to the registrar, the students who attempted to buy leaked questions from the fake site are already under investigation.

"To attempt to cheat is already an infraction. So those who paid into that account looking for questions—we are going to deal firmly with them."

Oloyede warned that the results of the 180 identified candidates would be cancelled.

"We are going to cancel their results, both UTME and Direct Entry (DE)," he stressed.

He also cautioned candidates against giving out their registration numbers or registering through third parties, especially schools.

"UTME is not a school-based examination. We register students individually. Schools enjoy taking credit for good results from students who are not theirs."