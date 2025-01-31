JAMB moves 2025 UTME registration to February 3 for system adjustments

Registration for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will now commence on Monday, February 3, instead of Friday, January 31 as earlier slated.

Dr Fabian Benjamin, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Public Communication Advisor, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday.

Benjamin said the change was necessary to allow the Board to implement essential adjustments to its registration templates. He said;

These adjustments came in light of the recent suspension of certain law programmes at selected universities, as submitted to the Board by the Council for Legal Education.

Additionally, the Board discovered that some Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres had used deceptive facilities to be approved, prompting the need for further scrutiny and corrections by disapproving such centres.

The Board acknowledges the disruption this may cause to candidates and other stakeholders and sincerely apologises for any inconvenience

ALSO READ: National Assembly clears JAMB of alleged misappropriation in 2024 budget

He added that the additional time would be used to ensure that all necessary changes were made for a smooth registration process.

Recently, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it will not be conducting admissions for the Law programme in eight institutions following the suspension of the Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) programme.

On Wednesday, a statement signed by Dr Fabian Benjamin, the JAMB Public Communications Advisor, in Abuja said the Council of Legal Education (CLE) had suspended law programmes for the 2025/2026 academic session for violating regulatory procedures. Benjamin listed the affected universities as Kwara State University, Malete, Kwara State; Bingham University, Karu, Nasarawa State; Redeemers University, Ede, Osun State; and Western Delta University, Oghara, Delta State.

Others are Taraba State University, Jalingo, Taraba State, Arthur Jarvis University, Akpabuyo, Cross River State, Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State and Nigerian Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State.

Benjamin said the suspension of the Law programme at the Nigerian Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State, would last for two academic sessions, specifically the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 sessions. He said;