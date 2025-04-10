Integrity is at stake - APC chieftain asks Tinubu to withdraw Omokri's nomination

Pharmacist Chinedu Ikeagwuonwu Klinsmann, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain from Anambra State, has urged President Bola Tinubu to withdraw Reno Omokri's nomination for an ambassadorial appointment.

Klinsmann argued that the President's decision amounted to a grave betrayal of party loyalty, public trust, and the foundational principles of democratic governance.

Omokri, a social media activist and former presidential aide, has been the subject of intense scrutiny and public backlash since his reported nomination for an ambassadorial position.

This criticism stems from Omokri's previous staunch opposition to Tinubu and his political party, which has led many to accuse him of hypocrisy and opportunism.

Meanwhile, the APC chieftain expressed shock that a man with a long and documented history of hostility and misinformation, as well as a calculated denigration of the President, could be elevated to represent Nigeria on the global stage.

He stressed that the nomination not only insults the sensibilities of loyal party members but also undermines the integrity of the Tinubu administration’s 'Renewed Hope Agenda.'

Klinsmann, a public affairs commentator, described Omokri as one of the most garrulous and boisterous political actors in Nigeria’s digital space, notorious for peddling half-truths, fanning ethnic tensions, and mocking the health and person of the President when he was running for office.

“From 2021 through 2023, Omokri persistently used his social media platforms, especially Twitter (now X), to spread vicious attacks against President Tinubu. On May 5, 2022, he tweeted: ‘Bola Tinubu can’t even stand straight or answer basic questions. This is not what Nigeria needs in 2023. He’s physically and mentally unfit to lead,'” Klinsmann recalled.

The APC chieftain called on the President to act in the national interest and withdraw Omokri's nomination immediately.