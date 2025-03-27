VIDEO: My mission is to destroy the Obidient Movement - Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, former presidential aide turned political commentator, has disclosed that he's on a mission to dismantle the Obidient Movement.

Omokri has been enmeshed in bitter social media exchanges with members of the Obidient Movement, as supporters of Peter Obi, the former Labour Party presidential candidate, are fondly called.

Speaking on the Breakfast Central show on Thursday, March 27, 2025, Omokri cited ceaseless attacks by Obi’s followers against him and his family as the driving force behind his mission to dismantle the movement.

However, he debunked claims that his opposition to Obi was born out of a personal vendetta, insisting that he played a key role in the former Anambra Governor's emergence as Atiku Abubakar 's running mate in 2019.

“I took a vow to destroy that movement because Peter Obi was a project of mine,” he said.

Omokri reveals role in Obi's emergence

Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, revealed the role he and Senator Ben Murray-Bruce played in ensuring Obi’s emergence as Atiku’s running mate in the 2019 presidential election.

“I was responsible for Peter Obi becoming the running mate to Waziri Atiku Abubakar in 2019," he stated.

“I’ve said this publicly. I’ve got the documents. I’m a meticulous record keeper.”

In 2022, the former Anambra State Governor dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Labour Party, and his candidacy was believed to have contributed to Atiku's failure in the 2023 election, which President Bola Tinubu won.

But Omokri, who campaigned for Atiku in the last election, maintained that he wasn't bothered by Obi’s defection but by the conduct of his followers.