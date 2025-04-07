Shehu Sani, Reno Omokri, Fani-Kayode reportedly nominated as ambassadors

The Nigerian government has reportedly shortlisted several prominent political figures and technocrats for ambassadorial appointments, including former senator Shehu Sani, ex-presidential aide Reno Omokri, and former governors Okezie Ikpeazu and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Fola Adeola, founder of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, former Lagos deputy governor Femi Pedro, and controversial politician Femi Fani-Kayode are also included in the list.

According to sources cited by Vanguard, the nominees are currently undergoing screening by the Department of State Services (DSS) before an official announcement is made.

Confirming the development, one of the appointees, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, stated, “Yes, I have been nominated, but the process is still ongoing.”

A presidency official, also speaking anonymously, explained that the delay in the official announcement was due to security vetting.

“When those appointed have cleared security checks, we will release the list. Only those who have been cleared are announced,” the official said, adding that the names should be made public before the end of the month.

President Bola Tinubu’s media aide, Bayo Onanuga, had earlier noted that the nomination process required thorough scrutiny before the final list could be sent to the National Assembly.

Nigeria has been without officially designated ambassadors since last year, when all envoys were recalled without replacements.