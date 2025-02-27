Igbos are significant contributors to Ibadan's economy - Olubadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, has lauded Oyo State residents of Igbo extraction for their significant contributions to the state's economy.

The monarch gave the commendation on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, when he hosted the state chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide in his palace.

This was contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Gbenga Ayoade, in Ibadan, the state capital, on Wednesday.

Speaking through the Agba Akin Balogun of Ibadanland, Senior Chief Rafiu Onideure, the Olubadan said the capital city would continue to appreciate the economic contributions of the Igbo not just in Ibadanland but in Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.

The monarch also reiterated his commitment to peaceful co-existence amongst the various ethnic groups in the ancient city.

“I implore you to continue with your business, social and religious activities peacefully and lawfully at all times as you have done in the past for the progress of Ibadanland," he told the Ohanaeze delegation.

“The contributions of the Igbos to commerce, trade and business in Ibadanland is worthy of commendation and well appreciated by all and sundry, as it is a significant contributor to the Oyo State economy and, by extension, our nation.

“I want to enjoin other non-indigenes in Ibadan to emulate the good gesture of members of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo in extending the hand of friendship and fellowship to Ibadan indigenes.”

For his part, Tallest Innocent, the group's Coordinator who doubles as Governor Seyi Makinde's special assistant for community relations, expressed his gratitude to the Olubadan and the Oba-In Council for warmly receiving them.

“Apart from paying this visit, they were at the palace to introduce the newly elected executives of the state chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide to His Imperial Majesty,” Innocent said.